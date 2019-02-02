The Best Waxing Salons in Toronto
The best waxing salons in Toronto will rid your body of unwanted hair without inflicting too much pain on your delicate pores. Going from furry mammoth to naked mole rat doesn’t have to feel like torture: just book yourself an appointment and leave your follicles to some professionals who’ll get the job done right—and quickly.
Here are the best waxing salons in Toronto.
This skincare studio with seven stores around the city is fixated on removing hair in a fuss-free fashion. These people take it to the next level, using wax with natural ingredients that’ll work for even the most sensitive of skin types. Their most expensive service is $195 for men’s full body; everything else is relatively cheap compared to that.
If you’ve never heard of or tried using Cirépil wax, head to this salon right by Ossington station. The owner Parul has years of beauty work under her belt, and her usage of this special blue wax apparently shrink wraps hair, making it easy and quick to remove. Students get 15 per cent off too.
Just steps from St. Clair West station is where you’ll find this studio, which has a comprehensive list of body parts—men’s and women’s—that they’re willing to defuzz. They’ll even target patches around your body for just $5, if you’ve got some pesky hair growth sprouting in miscellaneous sections.
Jesse Milns at Waxon. Additional photos by Fuzz Wax Bar, Waxon, @thetorontorealtors of Her Majesty's Pleasure, @masainteriors of Naked Beauty Bar, Allure Body Bar, @n_k_dwax
Join the conversation Load comments