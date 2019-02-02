Best of Toronto
waxing toronto

The Best Waxing Salons in Toronto

The best waxing salons in Toronto will rid your body of unwanted hair without inflicting too much pain on your delicate pores. Going from furry mammoth to naked mole rat doesn’t have to feel like torture: just book yourself an appointment and leave your follicles to some professionals who’ll get the job done right—and quickly.

Here are the best waxing salons in Toronto.

Fuzz Wax Bar
1

Fuzz Wax Bar

These pros have made a name for themselves as the Toronto go-to for hair removal services. Ladies and gents can have hair removed at one of their four locations, including in the Annex and on Queen West. Services cost between $10 and $95—frequent waxers get it even cheaper.

Ten Spot
2

Ten Spot

There’s 12 locations of this beauty bar in Toronto alone, meaning you’re covered no matter what corner of the city you live in. They’ll remove hair off every limb and crevice of your body. They have a Brazilian option for first-timers: they’ll even tell you when to breathe.

Waxon Waxbar
3

Waxon Waxbar

This skincare studio with seven stores around the city is fixated on removing hair in a fuss-free fashion. These people take it to the next level, using wax with natural ingredients that’ll work for even the most sensitive of skin types. Their most expensive service is $195 for men’s full body; everything else is relatively cheap compared to that.

Her Majesty's Pleasure
4

Her Majesty's Pleasure

If you're going to be ripping hair follicles out of your skin, you might as well treat yourself to a glass of bubbly. This King West spa has a fully-stocked cocktail bar meaning you can get tipsy before choosing from 16 women’s waxing options that range from $12 to $70.

Aroma Waxing Clinic
5

Aroma Waxing Clinic

Budget-friendly services are offered at this salon with spots in the Annex and by Davisville station. They also do sugaring, which is hypoallergenic and a less painful method than the usual wax strips. Plus they offer 15 per cent off every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Naked Beauty Bar
6

Naked Beauty Bar

They may be known for doing some killer manicures, but this spa with locations on Dundas West and Union Station lso has an extensive list of hair removal services that range between $5 for those furry feet to $45 for front to back to in-between Brazilians.

Allure Body Bar
7

Allure Body Bar

A Danforth favourite, this place specializes in the Quickzilian wax, which really doesn’t need explaining. Ladies and gents love this place for their clean service and judgement-free handling of your delicate parts.

NKD Wax & Thread
8

NKD Wax & Thread

If you’ve never heard of or tried using Cirépil wax, head to this salon right by Ossington station. The owner Parul has years of beauty work under her belt, and her usage of this special blue wax apparently shrink wraps hair, making it easy and quick to remove. Students get 15 per cent off too.

The Wax Studio
9

The Wax Studio

Just steps from St. Clair West station is where you’ll find this studio, which has a comprehensive list of body parts—men’s and women’s—that they’re willing to defuzz. They’ll even target patches around your body for just $5, if you’ve got some pesky hair growth sprouting in miscellaneous sections.

