The Best Spas in Toronto
The best spas in Toronto will lay you down gently into the lap of luxury and leave you feeling beautiful and refreshed. There are a few that are women-only, but most cater to all genders, offering massages, facials, body treatments and soothing pools of all kinds.
Here are the best spas in Toronto.
Tucked away on Elm Street, you'll find this four-storey oasis of spa treatments and pools. Enhanced facials, Sea Flora treatments and Li'tya healing rituals are just some of their specialties. The spa is super peaceful and quiet once you're inside and there's a sun room for relaxing once you've tried the pools.
Sorry fellas, you'll never get to experience the glory that is Body Blitz, the women’s-only spa with locations on King East and Adelaide West. Relax, detoxify and replenish with their therapeutic water circuit, body scrubs, mud, body glow or massage treatments. Grab a refreshing smoothie from their juice bar after.
This 30,000-square-foot Yorkville retreat features a whopping 17 treatment rooms, plus two steam rooms and a pool. Their salon comes equipped with hair, manicure and pedicure stations for a full primping session. There are few things more luxurious than a gold plumping facial or honey milk body scrub.
This King West oasis models itself after traditional Turkish baths. Its 8,000-square-foot facility includes manicure tables and pedicure thrones, spa suites equipped with two person jacuzzi tubs, rain showers and massage beds. Spa-goers also get access to their famous Hammam steam room.
This award-winning spa has received several travel and leisure accolades over the years, and boasts Toronto's first Champagne Nail Bar. If you’re there for more than an hour, you’ll automatically get all-day access to amenities, like their green tea vitality pool or eucalyptus steam room.
Head up to the fifth floor of the Shangri-La on University for a marble-panelled hammam steam paradise that lets visitors sweat out stress at temperatures of up to 120 F. The Moroccan-inspired spa is notable for being one of two in North America to partner with French skincare brand Caudalie.
Sitting across the swanky LOUIX LOUIS restaurant on the 31st floor is this luxurious spa that spans two floors. If you need a good rub down, there are several effective massage options like deep tissue or hot stone massages. They even have one specifically for expecting moms. Body scrubs and wraps will make you look and feel renewed.
Hammam Spa
