The Best Spa to get a Facial in Toronto
The best spa to get a facial in Toronto is where pores go to get pampered. Get your face scrubbed and rubbed by beauty professionals who have all the techniques to leave your skin looking dewy and renewed.
Here are the best spas to get a facial in Toronto.
If you only have half-an-hour to spare for your facial needs, this skincare chain offers several quick treatments like their Blitz + Glow or The Micro which offer deep cleanses in a short amount of time. They have locations in Leslieville, The Path, Roncy, and West Queen West.
If you’re looking for an all-around chic beauty experience, head to this popular King West beauty bar for your choice of three facials. One’s as quick as 15 minutes, while the lengthiest option, The Rejuvenating Facial, lasts an hour and includes a full cleanse, steam, and hand massage.
