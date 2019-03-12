Best of Toronto
The Best Spa to get a Facial in Toronto

The best spa to get a facial in Toronto is where pores go to get pampered. Get your face scrubbed and rubbed by beauty professionals who have all the techniques to leave your skin looking dewy and renewed.

Here are the best spas to get a facial in Toronto.

Pure + Simple
Pure + Simple

With six locations around the city including Yorkville and King West, this popular destination for skincare offers a slew of natural services like basic peels to renew those pores, and more complex treatments like aquabrasion for more targeted results.

Blitz Facial Bar (Roncesvalles)
Blitz Facial Bar (Roncesvalles)

If you only have half-an-hour to spare for your facial needs, this skincare chain offers several quick treatments like their Blitz + Glow or The Micro which offer deep cleanses in a short amount of time. They have locations in Leslieville, The Path, Roncy, and West Queen West.

Elmwood Spa
Elmwood Spa

With four floors, over 34 treatment rooms, and more than a dozen facial treatments available, this high-end spa on Elm Street is a long-running favourite for primping and pampering. Their Oxygen Infusion facial is a popular choice.

Four Seasons Spa
Four Seasons Spa

This massive spa at the Four Seasons in Yorkville gets you all the accoutrements of a high-end spa, coupled with the top-notch service of hotel staff. Their 60-minute facials are definitely on the pricier side but come with some of the best mud masks and serums money can buy.

Hammam Spa
Hammam Spa

Enter the relaxing depths of this grotto-like spa with its winding subterranean corridors for a handful of facials that will help get your pores out of its driest, wrinkly stages. Target hyperpigmentation and dead skin cells at this peaceful King West spa.

Her Majesty's Pleasure
Her Majesty's Pleasure

If you’re looking for an all-around chic beauty experience, head to this popular King West beauty bar for your choice of three facials. One’s as quick as 15 minutes, while the lengthiest option, The Rejuvenating Facial, lasts an hour and includes a full cleanse, steam, and hand massage.

Gee Beauty
Gee Beauty

Pick from a number of signature and luxury facials at this Rosedale spa. They offer a number of services like Diamond microdermabrasion, hyaluronic cocktails and moisturizing masks to make sure you leave supple and glowing.

Province Apothecary
Province Apothecary

Not only is it home to its namesake skincare line, this spa on Dundas West provides five different organic facials for those who want their skin treated holistically. Detoxify and enrich your skin with all-natural ingredients like honey and LED light therapy.

Civello in Rosedale
Civello in Rosedale

They’re best known for doing killer hair cuts, but this three-floored spa in Rosedale also has Tulasara Facials using personalized Aveda products that your skin therapist will pick according to your skin type.

Lead photo by

@blitzfacialbar, Pure and Simple, Blitz, Elmwood Spa, Hammam Spa, Gee Beauty, Province Apothecary, @fstoronto

