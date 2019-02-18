Best of Toronto
best manicure toronto

The Best Manicure in Toronto

The best manicure in Toronto takes the art of nail polish to another level. Whether you’re looking for quick and basic claw shaping or an all-out experience of nail art, jewels and all, these salons have you covered.

Here’s where to get the best manicure in Toronto.

Her Majesty's Pleasure
1

Her Majesty's Pleasure

Pairing manicures with coffees and cocktails, this King West salon is the epitome of luxurious primping. Clients can get their hands filed, cuticles cleaned up, and arms massaged in this pristine space, day or night. Prices range from $40 to $80.

Tips Nail Bar Toronto
2

Tips Nail Bar Toronto

This Danforth salon is a longtime favourite of some of the most fashionable professionals in the city. Their award-winning technicians will do the usual shellac ($56) and gel ($66) manis along with options for some of the most intricate nail art you’ve ever seen.

Kim Nails & Spa
3

Kim Nails & Spa

Head to Parkdale for super affordable but high-quality manis. A basic manicure at this Queen and Dufferin salon will only set you back $18; or $35 for a shellac mani.

Urban Nails
4

Urban Nails

Located at Broadview and Danforth, this salon offers a long list of nail-care options including basic manis with shellac ($35) or sets of artificial nails using Brisa gel ($55), bio sculpture gel ($55) or gel overlay ($50).

Lucy Nails
5

Lucy Nails

Manicures at this salon in the Junction are a total steal: basics cost an inssanely low price of $8, while shellac services are only $20. Given the affordable prices it gets busy here, so make sure to call ahead.

Queen Nails
6

Queen Nails

This Queensway gem has organic options and name-brand products for your decked out nails, plus great packages so you can get your hands and feet pampered at the same time (it’s just $50 for a shellac mani and pedi).

Pinky's Nails
7

Pinky's Nails

The the only “gender-bender” nail salon in the world has moved from its original digs on Richmond Street to the Annex. Book an appointment with the skilled technicians in this private studio and be sure to walk out with a Drag Race-worthy set of claws.

Yeti Nails
8

Yeti Nails

Lowkey and affordable, this salon at the corner of Richmond and Spadina provides the usual list of services like basic manis ($15), shellac ($30) and sets of artificial nails ($60) in a quick and friendly setting.

Nailsense
9

Nailsense

Not far from Lawrence subway station is this small salon that offers $15 manicures. Cheap and efficient, it’s got a no-frills kind of atmosphere that’s just right if you’re looking for a relaxing reprieve after a hectic day.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Her Majesty's Pleasure. Additional photos by Queen Nails, @pheinixx of Tips Nail, Yeti Nails and Spa, @lokahansky of Urban Nails, Queen Nails@annagholub of Lucy Nails, Pinky's Nails, @carolinealexajones of Nailsense

