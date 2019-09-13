Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
souvlaki toronto

The Best Souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto represent Greek food at its finest, typically signified by tin foil, styrofoam and lots of eating with your hands. In this city, we like to wrap our gyros and souvlaki in pita and accompany them with lots of tzatziki, but there's no wrong way to eat these delicious meats.

Here's the best souvlaki and gyros in Toronto.

Messini
1

Messini

At this Danforth spot, you'll find fat gyro wraps with puffy pita, wedgy fries and thick slices of tomato, with all meats shaved from a spit. The cheapest options will only cost you five bucks.

Souv Like
2

Souv Like

This place across the street from Pape subway station is climbing the gyro and souvlaki chart with Greek food fans by serving gyros and souvlaki as wraps, dinners or salads. They even do gyro poutine.

Fat Lamb Kouzina
3

Fat Lamb Kouzina

This place steps from Yonge and Bloor is secretly where to find some surprisingly high-end Greek food, including loaded slow-roasted herb pork gyros served on pita with scratch tzatziki.

Square Boy
4

Square Boy

Though this late night Danforth spot with massive sign is known for burgers and milkshakes, the retro joint still serves a mean souvlaki meal or gyro on a pita.

Greek & Co. on Queen
5

Greek & Co. on Queen

Locations of this place in the PATH and on Queen West serve up signature chicken gyro wraps stuffed with fries and sprinkled with paprika, as well as chicken souvlaki.

Tzatziki Restaurant
6

Tzatziki Restaurant

This restaurant on Pape serves chicken and pork gyros and souvlaki, the gyros stuffed to the brim and loaded up with fries.

The Original Gyro Grill
7

The Original Gyro Grill

The handcrafted gyros at this spot in the Annex come in chicken, lamb and pork varieties and are served as plates, salads or in boxes with tzatziki and pita. Chicken, pork and lamb souvlaki are served as skewers and on salads. There's also a Danforth location.

Florida Greek Restaurant
8

Florida Greek Restaurant

Located on Pape, this restaurant is reliable for gyros and souvlaki made using fresh chicken and pork, but food cooked on an outdoor spit on certain days is a great bonus. The tzatziki here is made using an old traditional family recipe.

Oh My Gyro!
9

Oh My Gyro!

One of the few popular Greek joints not in Greektown, this John Street restaurant serves chicken gyros and souvlaki as wraps or plates.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Messini, @souvlikepape@beatsbydrshrey@tita.of.toronto

The Best Souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Greek Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Late Night Souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto

The Best Ethiopian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Croissant in Toronto

The Best Poke Bowl in Toronto

The Best Cookies in Toronto

The Best Butter Tarts in Toronto

The Best Fitness Clubs in Toronto

The Best Turkish Restaurants in Toronto