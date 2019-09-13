The Best Souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto
The best souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto represent Greek food at its finest, typically signified by tin foil, styrofoam and lots of eating with your hands. In this city, we like to wrap our gyros and souvlaki in pita and accompany them with lots of tzatziki, but there's no wrong way to eat these delicious meats.
Here's the best souvlaki and gyros in Toronto.
Hector Vasquez at Messini, @souvlikepape, @beatsbydrshrey, @tita.of.toronto
Join the conversation Load comments