Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
souvlaki toronto

The Best Late Night Souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto

The best late night souvlaki and gyros in Toronto are as convenient as fast food from any big chain, but are often served with way more heart and soul. Nothing is better for soaking up a stomach full of booze at the end of a night than a mountain of meat, especially when wrapped up in a soft pita, topped with fries and smothered with thick, tangy tzatziki.

Here are the best late night souvlaki and gyros in Toronto.

Alexandros Take-Out
1

Alexandros Take-Out

The Queens Quay location of this gyro shop is open until 5 a.m. on weekends and 4 a.m. all other days, with the Danforth location open until 4 a.m. seven days a week. Get chicken or pork gyros or chicken souvlaki plus cheap burgers at all hours.

Souv Like
2

Souv Like

Stop off at this shack right across from Pape station before getting on the train for a long ride home, and pick up a fry-stuffed gyro or some pork or chicken souvlaki until 5 a.m. on weekends, 1 a.m. most other days.

Burger Shack
3

Burger Shack

This Yonge and Eglinton old school joint is open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, 1:30 a.m. on Thursday and midnight all other days. They may be named for their burgers, but night owls flock here for late night gyros and souvlaki dinners.

Vesta Lunch
4

Vesta Lunch

This 24/7 lunch counter at Dupont and Bathurst that really opened in the fifties provides an iconic retro setting for chowing down on pork or souvlaki dinner specials and gyros anytime hunger strikes.

Tzatziki Restaurant
5

Tzatziki Restaurant

You can get pork, chicken or mixed gyros as platters or wraps along with pork or chicken souvlaki until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 a.m. all other days at this place in Pape Village.

Jumbo Burgers
6

Jumbo Burgers

This quirky little spot at the corner of Runnymede and Dundas turns out classic gyro wraps and souvlaki on buns, wraps or in dinners grilled before your eyes until 2 a.m. every night, except Saturday when they close at midnight and Sunday when they’re closed all day.

Esquire Restaurant
7

Esquire Restaurant

At Victoria Park and Sheppard in Scarborough, this place is open until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 a.m. every other day, except Sunday when they close at 10 p.m. Chicken or pork souvlaki and gyros are available a la carte, on a pita or in a bun.

Gyro Bar
8

Gyro Bar

Whereas the Coxwell location of this spot tends to close around 10 p.m., their Parkdale outpost doesn’t close until 4 a.m. on weekends. Hand-carved pork gyro wraps are stuffed with seasoned fries, and pork and chicken souvlaki are available as wraps or dinners.

King's Drive-In
9

King's Drive-In

This White Castle look-alike in Pape Village closes at 2 a.m. on weekends and midnight all other nights, serving pork or chicken souvlaki on a bun or pita alongside their menu of burgers.

