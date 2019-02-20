The best late night souvlaki and gyros in Toronto are as convenient as fast food from any big chain, but are often served with way more heart and soul. Nothing is better for soaking up a stomach full of booze at the end of a night than a mountain of meat, especially when wrapped up in a soft pita, topped with fries and smothered with thick, tangy tzatziki.

Here are the best late night souvlaki and gyros in Toronto.