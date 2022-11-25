Best of Toronto
burgers toronto

The Best Restaurant Burgers in Toronto

The best restaurant burgers in Toronto go way beyond fast food fare with elegant ingredients and higher price tags. These burgers are more at home on a plate with a white tablecloth than they are in greasy paper bags.

Here are the best restaurant burgers in Toronto.

Aloette
1

Aloette

The burger at this restaurant just off Queen West on Spadina has become the king of cheeseburgers in town featuring a rich meaty patty topped with squidgy fried Beaufort cheese. A soft bun and thinly shredded lettuce and onion complete the picture.

Richmond Station
2

Richmond Station

Be prepared to shell out around $30 for the benchmark burger at this Financial District restaurant that's made with organic grass-fed beef and comes topped with garlic aioli, beet chutney, pickled onions, aged cheddar and iceberg lettuce. It comes with a side of rosemary fries and can be made gluten-free upon request.

The Wren
3

The Wren

Nothing goes better with the craft beer served at this Danforth bar than their epic burgers. The latter is always changing up with creative new ideas for "Burger Monday," but they always have their Dwayne "The Ross" Johnson Burger and their Bulgogi Kimcheeseburger on the menu.

Allen's
4

Allen's

The paradoxically named Basic Burger at this Danforth tavern is made with a six-ounce patty of house-ground hormone- and antibiotic-free Limousin beef served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. You can also add sauteed onions or mushrooms, peameal or strip bacon, and cheddar, Swiss, blue or goat cheese for additional charges.

Maple Leaf Tavern
5

Maple Leaf Tavern

The cheeseburger at this Leslieville restaurant rings in at over $20 and comes topped with Gruyere, dill pickle relish, garlic mayonnaise and lettuce, and is served with a side of fries.

The Ace
6

The Ace

Head to Roncesvalles to find this cozy neighbourhood restaurant serving seasonal dinner menus that typically include a twice-ground beef brisket burger.

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que
7

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

Though this Port Lands joint may be known for its barbecue, it's also got a great reputation for its Single and Double Stack Cherry Mac burgers. And since their specialty is meat, you know these patties are juicy.

The Good Son Don Mills
8

The Good Son Don Mills

The Don Mills and West Queen West locations of this restaurant serve a $20+ cheeseburger that comes with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, Russian dressing, malt mayo and fries. You can add bacon and mushrooms for a supplemental charge.

Stock TC
9

Stock TC

The Dry-Aged Smash Burger at this combination grocer, restaurant and bar near Yonge and Eglinton has two patties, tomato, shredded lettuce and cheddar, and comes topped with their Stock burger sauce.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez, Maple Leaf Tavern, Stock TC
The Best Restaurant Burgers in Toronto

