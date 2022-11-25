The Best Restaurant Burgers in Toronto
The best restaurant burgers in Toronto go way beyond fast food fare with elegant ingredients and higher price tags. These burgers are more at home on a plate with a white tablecloth than they are in greasy paper bags.
Here are the best restaurant burgers in Toronto.
Be prepared to shell out around $30 for the benchmark burger at this Financial District restaurant that's made with organic grass-fed beef and comes topped with garlic aioli, beet chutney, pickled onions, aged cheddar and iceberg lettuce. It comes with a side of rosemary fries and can be made gluten-free upon request.
The paradoxically named Basic Burger at this Danforth tavern is made with a six-ounce patty of house-ground hormone- and antibiotic-free Limousin beef served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. You can also add sauteed onions or mushrooms, peameal or strip bacon, and cheddar, Swiss, blue or goat cheese for additional charges.
Hector Vasquez, Maple Leaf Tavern, Stock TC
