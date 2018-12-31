Best of Toronto
The Best Pork Bone Soup in Toronto

The best pork bone soup in Toronto is Korean comfort food at its best, and usually for around $10 and under. Tuck into a bowl gamjatang on a cold day or hit up a 24-hour restaurant in Koreatown to feel its soothing effects.

Here's where to find the best pork bone soup in Toronto.

Owl of Minerva (Yonge St.)
1

Owl of Minerva (Yonge St.)

There are a few locations of this mainstay chain around the city; some are open 24/7. Grab this spicy broth with noodles, rice cakes, or dumplings.

Korean Village Restaurant
2

Korean Village Restaurant

This Koreatown institution has been a reliable source for sizzling stone pots of pork bone soup for over 30 years. It's loaded with bones, potatoes, and the usual garnishes of bean sprouts and perilla seeds.

Ka Chi (Dundas St.)
3

Ka Chi (Dundas St.)

The pork bone stew is so good here it comes in five different specials, with a drink on the side. There's a few restaurants scattered around the city, including Koreatown and Kensington.

Sunrise House
4

Sunrise House

Dine on a steaming bowl of gamjatang in this teeny, neon green-walled restaurant in Koreatown. The best part is how cheap this spot is, especially for the portions.

Cho Sun Ok
5

Cho Sun Ok

People flock to this restaurant upwards of Yonge and Steeles for their epic pork bone soup. Their delicious broth is made with pork, bean paste, and morsels of pork neck bones.

Tofu Village
6

Tofu Village

Contrary to its name, this Koreantown restaurant deals in more than just tofu. Tender pork, soft potatoes, cabbage, and bean sprouts make up the colourful spicy broth in this comfy haunt.

Lim Ga Ne
7

Lim Ga Ne

Whether you're near Koreatown or the northern iteration by Yonge and Finch, this city favourite is a go-to for steaming broth with tender chunks of braised pork, potatoes, and a sprinkling of scallions.

Nak Won (Markham)
8

Nak Won (Markham)

This boisterous chain of restaurants offers bowls of gamjatang with potatoes and rice. There's also the option to have it with cheese or instant soup noodle. Head to Koreatown North, Markham, or Richmond Hill to try it.

Chaban
9

Chaban

This Queensway addition is a humble spot providing high-quality PBS. It comes boiling hot and best of all, actually tastes homemade. Get it quick because it might sell out for the day.

