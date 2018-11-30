Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best korean toronto

The Best Late Night Korean Restaurants in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best late night Korean restaurants in Toronto will satisfy your cravings for fried chicken and BBQ into the wee hours of the morning. There’s nothing more wholesome than a bowl of pork bone soup after the party, and luckily for us, there’s spots scattered across the city serve it 24 hours a day—or at least, very , very late.

Here are the best late night Korean restaurants in Toronto.

The Owl
1

The Owl

This Koreatown classic (once part of the The Owl of Minerva chain) has long been a reliable spot for generous portions of Korean comfort food, but the best part about it is that it’s open 24/7.

Lim Ga Ne
2

Lim Ga Ne

An order of blood sausage at 4 a.m. might strike your fancy, it might not. Either way, this popular chain location by Finch station serves Soon Dae Gook and other traditional favourites 24 hours a day. There's another location in Koreatown too.

Huh Ga Ne
3

Huh Ga Ne

Take a seat on the floor at this 24-hour restaurant by at Yonge and Finch for their amazing PBL and table cooker. You’ll probably have to wait for a seat, but the short line is usually worth it.

Kayagum
4

Kayagum

Yet another go-to in Koreatown North, this restaurant has a massive selection of Korean eats. Kimchi pancakes and bento boxes are all available at this 24-hour restaurant by Finch station.

Oh Geul Buh Geul
5

Oh Geul Buh Geul

Located on Yonge halfway between Finch and North York Centre stations, this boisterous restaurant gets packed with people hankering for late night Korean eats, available until 4 a.m.

Doo Roo Ae
6

Doo Roo Ae

This anju bar at Yonge and Eglinton can be found bustling until last call nightly. The menu boasts an array of small plates and shareable platters including classic late night munchies like kimchi fried rice, toasted rice cakes, fried chicken and bo ssam.

Mapo Korean BBQ
7

Mapo Korean BBQ

This Korean spot near Christie Pits can oblige cravings for spicy kimchi stew until 2 a.m. seven days a week. Aside from the steaming bowls of stew, menu highlights include bibimbap, roasted rice cakes with honey, and spicy pork hock.

Ehwa Restaurant
8

Ehwa Restaurant

The original Ehwa on Yonge may not be open anymore, but its newer counterpart on Isabella St. has become a hotspot for late night Korean. It’s mostly about getting drunk here, but they do have some killer food combos available until 2 a.m. every day.

MyMy Chicken
9

MyMy Chicken

Cheese and fried chicken: what more do you want after a night of drinking? This popular franchise from Korea has a location in the Annex and by North York station to fulfill those cravings for crispy, cheesy, chicken.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Mymy Chicken, @kitteyoo of Doo Roo Ae, @thejmak of The Owl, @janelgoesto of Kayagum, @tdotfoodiez of Huh Ga Ne, @chubchew.eats of Geul Buh Geul

The Best Late Night Korean Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Late Night Korean Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Korean BBQ in Toronto

The Best Korean Restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Late Night Korean Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Meatloaf in Toronto

The Best Shepherd's Pie in Toronto

The Best Cheese Shops in Toronto

The Best Public Library in Toronto

The Best Mussels in Toronto

The Best Late Night Pizza in Toronto

The Best Steak Tartare in Toronto