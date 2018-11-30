The Best Late Night Korean Restaurants in Toronto
The best late night Korean restaurants in Toronto will satisfy your cravings for fried chicken and BBQ into the wee hours of the morning. There’s nothing more wholesome than a bowl of pork bone soup after the party, and luckily for us, there’s spots scattered across the city serve it 24 hours a day—or at least, very , very late.
Here are the best late night Korean restaurants in Toronto.
An order of blood sausage at 4 a.m. might strike your fancy, it might not. Either way, this popular chain location by Finch station serves Soon Dae Gook and other traditional favourites 24 hours a day. There's another location in Koreatown too.
Cheese and fried chicken: what more do you want after a night of drinking? This popular franchise from Korea has a location in the Annex and by North York station to fulfill those cravings for crispy, cheesy, chicken.
Hector Vasquez of Mymy Chicken, @kitteyoo of Doo Roo Ae, @thejmak of The Owl, @janelgoesto of Kayagum, @tdotfoodiez of Huh Ga Ne, @chubchew.eats of Geul Buh Geul
Join the conversation Load comments