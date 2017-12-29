The Best Korean BBQ in Toronto
The best Korean BBQ restaurants in Toronto are a tabletop-grilled-meat lover’s paradise. Classic choices like steak, ribs and pork belly come slathered in lip-smackingly flavourful sweet and savoury sauces. Just be sure to fit in a few veggies alongside this delicious meat fest.
Here are the best Korean BBQ restaurants in Toronto.
The signature pork belly is a popular order at this Thornhill K-BBQ spot (and also Little Piggy’s in the Annex), where a standard minimum order of two servings is required. Accompany your grilled meats with fun additions like UFO fried rice and drinks served in light bulb-shaped containers.
Its authenticity – and quality – may be questionable, but this AYCE K-BBQ restaurant and izakaya with a location each in Scarborough and Richmond Hill (plus another in Mississauga) is all about value. Here you can grill and eat as much short rib, chicken, ox tongue and sliced beef or pork as your stomach can possibly fit.
Known for its dakgalbi (spicy chicken) surrounded by a ring of melting cheese, pineapple and corn, this popular restaurant at Yonge & Steeles is the perfect spot for getting your cheese pull on. Instead of chicken, other cheese BBQ options include squid or assorted seafood, while regular meat BBQ is available as well.
Hector Vasquez at Little Piggy's
