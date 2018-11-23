Best of Toronto
Mussels Toronto

The Best Mussels in Toronto

The best mussels in Toronto are a combination of excellent finger food, a great source of protein, and briny flavour. They pair perfectly with bread and fries as well as drinks of all stripes: frosty beer, fine wine, or classic cocktails. The best places in town that serve them source the shellfish thoughtfully, and offer multiple different styles of preparation.

Here are the best mussels in Toronto.

Beerbistro
1

Beerbistro

The ideal accompaniment for this Financial District restaurant’s Belgian frites and wide range of beers, deep bowls of mussels are prepared in Belgian white, spicy red Thai, New England and Brussels styles.

Diana's Oyster Bar
2

Diana's Oyster Bar

The mussels are the biggest, juiciest and definitely freshest at this seafood restaurant near Lawrence and Warden, seeing as they’re obtained from the affiliated fish market next door. Sourced from Salt Spring Island, they’re served spicy Thai, marinara or Provencal style.

Rodney's Oyster House
3

Rodney's Oyster House

Steamed mussels are seasonal and Ocean Wise at this shrine to all things seafood on King West.

Oyster Boy
4

Oyster Boy

Opt for mussels in either a small or large size at this restaurant adjacent to Trinity Bellwoods, prepared with either garlic, white wine and parsley or a signature curry sauce.

Brickworks Ciderhouse
5

Brickworks Ciderhouse

The mussels with San Marzano tomato, extra virgin olive oil and parsley are served with apple cider vinegar brined frites and go great with the cider made on the spot at this Riverside restaurant.

Pearl Diver
6

Pearl Diver

Coconut mussels flavoured with ginger, chili, cilantro, garlic and lemongrass are served with focaccia at this epic seafood restaurant at Adelaide and Jarvis.

Nord Bistro
7

Nord Bistro

A selection of moules frites at this restaurant on Dupont between Spadina and Bathurst is comprised of three preparations: pernod, candied fennel and creme; white wine, herbs, shallots and garlic; and chorizo, smoked tomato and cilantro.

The Chase Fish & Oyster
8

The Chase Fish & Oyster

Steamed mussels bathing in a vodka tomato broth with nduja sausage or perfumed with white wine and garlic are served with bread and frites at this powerhouse fish restaurant at Yonge and Temperance.

Polly Anna
9

Polly Anna

A classic rendition of steamed mussels with white wine, chili flakes, and garlic served with house frites and aioli can be found at this restaurant at Gerrard and Jones.

