Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
The Best Musical Instrument Stores in Toronto

The best musical instrument stores in Toronto are more than retail shops. They can be community hubs, hangout spaces, informal social clubs, learning institutions and occasionally even lifesavers when it comes to a last-minute rental or repair.

Here are the best musical instrument stores in Toronto.

Long & McQuade
1

Long & McQuade

Locations around the city of this national chain music store are a resource for every kind of musician from sixth-grade clarinet players to professional musicians, selling and renting everything from bows and strings to DJ equipment and smoke machines. They also have regular blowout sales.

Steve's Music
2

Steve's Music

This store near Queen and Spadina (and some of Toronto’s foremost music venues like the Shoe and Cameron House) has amps stacked high, ukuleles in the window, lots of cases and strings, and mostly focuses on supplying rock musicians. There are several other locations in Quebec and one in Ottawa.

Remenyi House of Music
3

Remenyi House of Music

Right across from U of T and the Conservatory of Music, this is where pianists go for sheet music and pianos from uprights to baby grands. They even keep an old piano outside for passers by to play. There are actually lots of string instruments for sale here as well.

Cosmo Music
4

Cosmo Music

Richmond Hill has this music mecca that’s a store, concert hall and school all in one. At 56,000 square feet with hundreds of staff, whether you’re looking for repairs, rentals, DJ equipment, you name it, you’ll probably find it here.

The Twelfth Fret
5

The Twelfth Fret

This guitar haven on Danforth East is home to not only a wide variety of vintage instruments that date back to the 60s and even the 40s, but also antique lutes that date back to the 1800s. The largest banjo dealer in Canada, big name touring acts have relied on this place when rolling through town.

Paul's Boutique
6

Paul's Boutique

Guitars, keyboards, basses, amps, and recording equipment along with so-called vintage and used “odds & sods” like pedals, violins and cymbals can be sorted through at this Kensington store that also houses a rehearsal space.

Sound Post
7

Sound Post

The strings sections of Toronto depend on this charming Yonge & College store located in an old house that caters to everyone from beginners to professional players and teachers. To pass by, you’d never know they have the largest selection of sheet music in North America in the basement.

Just Drums
8

Just Drums

Percussionists in the know head to this North York store dedicated exclusively to drums and drum gear. Lessons and hourly practice spaces are also available here.

Capsule Music
9

Capsule Music

Looking for that specific pickup cover or bass model, or just want to go down an electric guitar rabbit hole? This labyrinthine shop in Dovercourt Village is the place for you.

Jesse Milns at Twelfth Fret

