The Best Musical Instrument Stores in Toronto
The best musical instrument stores in Toronto are more than retail shops. They can be community hubs, hangout spaces, informal social clubs, learning institutions and occasionally even lifesavers when it comes to a last-minute rental or repair.
Here are the best musical instrument stores in Toronto.
Locations around the city of this national chain music store are a resource for every kind of musician from sixth-grade clarinet players to professional musicians, selling and renting everything from bows and strings to DJ equipment and smoke machines. They also have regular blowout sales.
This store near Queen and Spadina (and some of Toronto’s foremost music venues like the Shoe and Cameron House) has amps stacked high, ukuleles in the window, lots of cases and strings, and mostly focuses on supplying rock musicians. There are several other locations in Quebec and one in Ottawa.
This guitar haven on Danforth East is home to not only a wide variety of vintage instruments that date back to the 60s and even the 40s, but also antique lutes that date back to the 1800s. The largest banjo dealer in Canada, big name touring acts have relied on this place when rolling through town.
The strings sections of Toronto depend on this charming Yonge & College store located in an old house that caters to everyone from beginners to professional players and teachers. To pass by, you’d never know they have the largest selection of sheet music in North America in the basement.
