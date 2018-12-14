Best of Toronto
poutine toronto

The Best Late Night Poutine in Toronto

The best late night poutine in Toronto will satisfy your craving for Canadian comfort food in the wee hours of the morning. Potatoes, gravy, and cheesy—gooey goodness always tastes better when the sun goes down.

Here is the best late night poutine in Toronto.

Poutini's (King West)
1

Poutini's (King West)

Open until 3:30 a.m. on weekends, you can head to either of Poutini's locations on King West and Queen Street. There's nine delicious, gravy-drenched options for sale from this popular poutine purveyor.

Smoke's Poutinerie (Adelaide)
2

Smoke's Poutinerie (Adelaide)

It may not be your go-to option during the day, but this poutine chain has several stores scattered across the city and they serve fries well into the night. Head in as late as 4 a.m. for most locations.

Lakeview Restaurant
3

Lakeview Restaurant

Head to this diner at Dundas and Ossington for a surprisingly delicious menu of poutines like the mix of sweet potato fries 'n' gravy, or the Disco Fries, which are as fun as they sound. You can grab them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lou Dawg's (Gerrard East)
4

Lou Dawg's (Gerrard East)

Only one location remains of this student-friendly spot, making it more of a staple than ever. Located on Gerrard East just steps from Ryerson, this Southern BBQ spot serves its poutine until 4 a.m. daily.

7 West
5

7 West

The first floor of this restaurant on Charles Street is a 24/7 affair. Their thick cut fries are a straightforward, classic poutine, making it a perfect snack when you're craving something cheesy no matter the time of day.

W Burger Bar
6

W Burger Bar

You can get large, gooey servings of classic Quebec-style poutine or fries with Canadian back bacon at this popular night-out eatery at Yonge and College. It's open until 2 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

Jumbo Burgers
7

Jumbo Burgers

There's nothing like hitting up an old school burger joint to satisfy any type of late night greasy cravings. This classic destination is on Runnymede Road, and you can order their poutine until 2 a.m. every day except Sunday.

ASAP City Church St.
8

ASAP City Church St.

They may be known for sandwiches but this sammies chain with two more stores in Scarborough and on Church also carries poutine you can order until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.They have a classic version, but the real killer is the ASAPoutine with tandoori and curry.

Beerbistro
9

Beerbistro

Probably the most upscale spot to grab poutine on this list, Beerbistro in the Financial District serves a mean bowl of gravied fries. Their fries come with decadent toppings like beef cheek and chicken tenders, which work perfectly with their beers on tap. Eat here until 2 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.

