Lori Harito
Posted 10 hours ago
hot yoga toronto

The Best Hot Yoga in Toronto

The best hot yoga studios in Toronto are built on the mantra that practice makes progress. While your first hot yoga class may leave you too drenched for comfort, hot yoga can be unusually addictive. A hot yoga sweat session has been associated with detoxing the mind, body and soul.

Here are the best hot yoga studios in Toronto.

Pure Yoga
1

Pure Yoga

This Liberty Village studio offers a variety of hot yoga classes and workshops. From Pure Yang to Pure Sculpt, they has a class for every hobby, interest, and muscle group. If workshops are more your thing, go for the headstand and handstand workshop.

Yoga Tree (Bay & Dundas)
2

Yoga Tree (Bay & Dundas)

With three locations across the GTA, this chain provides a comfortable space to practice proper yoga form. Their hot classes come in regular and reduced heat. The reduced heat classes are performed in a room heated at 28 -30 degrees Celsius, whereas regular classes are heated to 30 degrees Celsius. Try the Detox Hot Yoga class for an invigorating hot vinyasa flow.

YYoga
3

YYoga

This studio's two locations on Harbourfront and Queen West offer one hot class, YHot. The class is beginner-friendly and takes you through a slow sequence of postures in a room heated to 40C. The room gets hot, but the studio’s large facilities provide opportunities to cool off with filtered water, showers and locker room amenities.

Beaches Hot Yoga
4

Beaches Hot Yoga

The Beaches studio has 60 or 90-minute classes. Hot yoga is practiced in the Bikram style, consisting of 26 postures and two breathing exercises. The studio is also known for the Hot Inferno Pilates class, a high-intensity, full-body workout in a heated room.

Kula Yoga Studio
5

Kula Yoga Studio

Nestled in a quaint street in the Annex, this studio is known for its comprehensive yoga class. The larger of the two rooms is used for the 60-minute hot yoga class, heated with radiant heat panels to 39 degrees Celsius.

Hot Yoga TNT
6

Hot Yoga TNT

One of the original hot yoga studios, this popular spot in North York offers yoga and pilates. The hot yoga room is heated to 40 degrees and the classes are styled after Bikram yoga. The large main studio is filled with natural light and fresh air so you don’t get recycled, sweaty air.

Oxygen Yoga and Fitness
7

Oxygen Yoga and Fitness

This Eglinton West studio is one of the only studios that uses infrared heating to make you sweat and eliminate toxins. From HiiT exercises, to barre, to yoga, Oxygen’s classes are based on aerobic exercises and the foundations of yoga. Bring extra towels to this studio.

BeHot Yoga
8

BeHot Yoga

This Colborne Lane studio offers three types of hot yoga: Bikram, Vinyasa, and Yin. The classes are challenging and can get sweaty and hot, but you’ll find a cozy, comfortable studio, accessible to everyone. If you need a reprieve from yoga, try the studio's popular Hot HIIT pilates class for an intense workout.

Saana Yoga King West
9

Saana Yoga King West

After 15 years as Moksha Downtown, rebranded. Saana, which means “to heal,” is now under new ownership from former Moksha teachers, Jackie Szabo and Jacqueline DiRenzo. Take the signature Moksha Flow which is a heated class of extensive sun salutations, or switch it up with a hot pilates class.

