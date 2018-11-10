The Best Hot Yoga in Toronto
The best hot yoga studios in Toronto are built on the mantra that practice makes progress. While your first hot yoga class may leave you too drenched for comfort, hot yoga can be unusually addictive. A hot yoga sweat session has been associated with detoxing the mind, body and soul.
Here are the best hot yoga studios in Toronto.
With three locations across the GTA, this chain provides a comfortable space to practice proper yoga form. Their hot classes come in regular and reduced heat. The reduced heat classes are performed in a room heated at 28 -30 degrees Celsius, whereas regular classes are heated to 30 degrees Celsius. Try the Detox Hot Yoga class for an invigorating hot vinyasa flow.
This studio's two locations on Harbourfront and Queen West offer one hot class, YHot. The class is beginner-friendly and takes you through a slow sequence of postures in a room heated to 40C. The room gets hot, but the studio’s large facilities provide opportunities to cool off with filtered water, showers and locker room amenities.
One of the original hot yoga studios, this popular spot in North York offers yoga and pilates. The hot yoga room is heated to 40 degrees and the classes are styled after Bikram yoga. The large main studio is filled with natural light and fresh air so you don’t get recycled, sweaty air.
This Colborne Lane studio offers three types of hot yoga: Bikram, Vinyasa, and Yin. The classes are challenging and can get sweaty and hot, but you’ll find a cozy, comfortable studio, accessible to everyone. If you need a reprieve from yoga, try the studio's popular Hot HIIT pilates class for an intense workout.
After 15 years as Moksha Downtown, rebranded. Saana, which means “to heal,” is now under new ownership from former Moksha teachers, Jackie Szabo and Jacqueline DiRenzo. Take the signature Moksha Flow which is a heated class of extensive sun salutations, or switch it up with a hot pilates class.
Jesse Milns at Yoga Tree. Additional images from Pure Yoga, Yoga Tree Studios, YYoga, Beaches Hot Yoga, rachaelfallonmovementmedicine, Hot Yoga TNT, Oxygen Yoga Midtown, BeHot Yoga, Saana Yoga
