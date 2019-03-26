Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Hostels Toronto

The Best Hostels in Toronto

The best hostels in Toronto are lodgings that meet the three essentials pillars of travelling by being cheap, convenient, and comfortable. While anything but luxurious, these are places where travellers can count on basic amenities and, typically, a sense of camaraderie with fellow globetrotters.

Here are the best hostels in Toronto.

Planet Traveler
1

Planet Traveler

Not far from Kensington Market is this eco-friendly hostel that's perfect for free-spirited wanderers. They’ve decked out their building with solar panels, geothermal heating and a hot water recycling method for those enviro-conscious travellers, who can sleep in a mix of dorms or private rooms. Plus, every stay comes with free breakfast, internet, and storage for your bags.

HI Toronto Hostel
2

HI Toronto Hostel

Located right by St. Lawrence Market, your stay here will be a little quieter than at other hostels, but no less social. The best part about HI is the fact they have The Cavern, an onsite bar and restaurant where you can mingle with other guests, along with a rooftop patio for summer BBQs with your new friends.

Two Peas Podshare
3

Two Peas Podshare

Who needs a bed when you can get a good night’s rest in a pod, equipped with a memory foam mattress, bamboo pillows and a flatscreen TV? Somewhere in between a hotel and a hostel, this futuristic lodging in Chinatown lets you sleep in individual Japanese-inspired pods in mixed dorms.They’ve also got a cafe, breakfast lounge and luxury showers.

Kensington College Backpackers
4

Kensington College Backpackers

This hostel’s proximity to Kensington Market, U of T and all the other amenities in the downtown core makes it ideal for students and people travelling on a budget. Rooms can get as cheap as $36.99 in the summer and even cheaper in the winter, and includes free breakfast and a joint selling pizza onsite.

The Only Backpacker's Inn
5

The Only Backpacker's Inn

You’ll have to mission back east to this hostel at Donlands Station if you plan on exploring downtown Toronto, but the trip is worth it if you’re looking for a lowkey stay in the city. This area of Danforth has its share of amenities nearby (there’s beer aplenty at Only Cafe just downstairs) if you plan on staying in one of these humble rooms.

Neill-Wycik Backpacker’s Hotel
6

Neill-Wycik Backpacker’s Hotel

Formerly known as the Neill Wycik Summer Hotel, this student co-op on Gerrard East officially becomes a hostel in the warmer months when the pupils of nearby Ryerson clear out for the summer. It definitely has a college dorm vibe to it, which is good if you’re travelling in large groups.

The Best Hostels in Toronto

The Best Hostels in Toronto

