The best B&B in Toronto are cozy abodes offering up two of life’s greatest gifts: bed and breakfast. Typically a bit cheaper than booking a hotel room, you’ll be provided a comfier, less formal stay with all the accoutrements of home—minus having to make breakfast for yourself.

Here are the best bed and breakfasts in Toronto.

Rose Garden Inn
1

Rose Garden Inn

Find this red-brick townhouse at Dupont and Bathurst offering free WiFi and freshly cooked breakfasts. They have a few different-sized rooms, though they’re definitely not the cheapest B&B out there, with prices ranging from $150 to $198.

By the Park
2

By the Park

Sitting right off High Park is this environmentally friendly B&B with two buildings facing one another. Their Indian Grove home is a little fancier, ranging from $145 to $255 with vegetarian breakfasts included. Their High Park apartments are cheaper ($97-$180) but no meals are included.

Annex Garden Bed and Breakfast
3

Annex Garden Bed and Breakfast

You can stay in this historic building built in 1898, totally renovated to feature in-floor heating, four-piece bathrooms, high-speed internet, and cotton linens. Breakfast spreads are pretty epic here, with Italian coffee, frittatas, French toast and pecan waffles. Big plus: two resident pugs.

Making Waves Boatel
4

Making Waves Boatel

Yes, you guessed it: this B&B is situated on the waterfront— in a 65-foot private yacht to be exact. Book one of their three guestrooms ($180-$295 a night, with a two-night minimum) and have a delicious breakfast with a view of the lake.

Baldwin Village Inn
5

Baldwin Village Inn

You’ll get continental breakfast at this bright and homey inn, located right on bustling Baldwin Street. Each of their 6 rooms ($100 to $125) comes with a queen-sized bed, and access to the garden courtyard.

McGill Inn
6

McGill Inn

Located not far from Eaton Centre, this Victorian townhouse offers six rooms, several common areas, and one of the cheapest rates downtown with rooms ranging between $80 and $104. It’s not the most modern stay but it does have a big breakfast selection.

Clinton and Bloor B&B
7

Clinton and Bloor B&B

Steps away from all the fun in Koreatown, this inn has three suites with queen beds, with four-piece bathrooms, free WiFi and free long distance calls to the States. Rooms cost upward of $209 per night.

Downtown Home Inn
8

Downtown Home Inn

With some single-occupancy rooms as cheap as $71, this B&B offers free WiFi and suites equipped with flat-screens and comfy beds. The self-service breakfast buffet is available every day as part of your stay.

IndexG B&B
9

IndexG B&B

Probably the most urban option on this list, Index G sits right near the Gladstone Hotel. You won’t find old kitschy decor in their four rooms, which are comparatively cheap at $105 per night for two people. There’s no hot breakfast though— only yogurt and cereal-type stuff.

Rose Garden Inn B&B

The Best B&B in Toronto

