The Best B&B in Toronto
The best B&B in Toronto are cozy abodes offering up two of life’s greatest gifts: bed and breakfast. Typically a bit cheaper than booking a hotel room, you’ll be provided a comfier, less formal stay with all the accoutrements of home—minus having to make breakfast for yourself.
Here are the best bed and breakfasts in Toronto.
Sitting right off High Park is this environmentally friendly B&B with two buildings facing one another. Their Indian Grove home is a little fancier, ranging from $145 to $255 with vegetarian breakfasts included. Their High Park apartments are cheaper ($97-$180) but no meals are included.
You can stay in this historic building built in 1898, totally renovated to feature in-floor heating, four-piece bathrooms, high-speed internet, and cotton linens. Breakfast spreads are pretty epic here, with Italian coffee, frittatas, French toast and pecan waffles. Big plus: two resident pugs.
Rose Garden Inn B&B
