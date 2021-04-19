Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Granola Toronto

The Best Granola in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best granola in Toronto will jazz up your breakfast routine with nutritious combos of oats, nuts and some naturally sweet boosters like dried fruit. Don’t dismiss this stuff for squirrel food: Granola is packed with flavour and calories to get your day started. Ditch the candy-coated breakfast cereals and opt for some locally made granolas that will make grandma proud. 

Here’s the best granola in Toronto.

Blackbird Baking
1

Blackbird Baking

This popular bakery in Kensington makes crunchy and toasted granola that’s baked with oats, a variety of seeds, nuts, cranberries and golden raisins. It’s tossed with sunflower oil and honey from Hoffnung Farms. You can also get it from their outpost in Riverside and cafes across the city. 

Mabel's Bakery Roncesvalles
2

Mabel's Bakery Roncesvalles

You can trust this purveyor of homestyle grainy goods for your granola fix. There are four locations of Mabel’s to get their bagged granola, made fresh daily with a bunch of  different seeds, almonds, honey and coconut.

Le Gourmand
3

Le Gourmand

Queen and Spadina’s fixture for gooey chocolate cookies also does healthy breakfast snacks, including the signature chunky granola in their Fruit Salad Deluxe, which comes with oats, greek yogurt and honey. 

Kupfert & Kim Bistro
4

Kupfert & Kim Bistro

There are multiple locations of this plant-based brand to get their famous granola, made with rolled oats, pecans and seeds. Dates and fresh berries means this blend is far from bland. Granola comes with your choice of nut milk.

Jack and Lil's Commissary
5

Jack and Lil's Commissary

As a laneway commissary, this tiny South African joint on St. Clair West run by Lauren and Dan, a mother-and-son team, is perfect for breakfasts to go. The business is named after Lauren's parents, but the chunky granola variety offered here is named after her.

Cool Hand of a Girl
6

Cool Hand of a Girl

Start your day off right with the homemade granola from this Junction cafe. Liberté yogurt and handfuls of oats, almonds, quinoa, toasted coconut and sunflower seeds are all mixed together with delicious maple syrup.

Three Sisters Kitchen (3SK Cafe)
7

Three Sisters Kitchen (3SK Cafe)

Everything’s kosher, gluten-free and vegan at this cafe by Eglinton and Bathurst. 3SK offers a variety of granola flavours, but the house granola with Hatch red chile, apricot and New Mexico-grown pecan is the OG flavour. 

The Roasted Nut
8

The Roasted Nut

It only makes sense that this West Queen West shop dealing almost exclusively in nuts would also dabble in granola. This store has a trio of small batch, dry-roasted granola. Aside from the original flavour, they also sell maple pumpkin spice and chunky chocolate versions.

Fruitful Market
9

Fruitful Market

Leslieville’s provider of healthy food has a signature Fruitful Granola, which is gluten-free. You can get it in the store’s grocery section or reap its benefits in the chia parfait, which comes with unsweetened vanilla almond milk, chia, almond butter, maple syrup and blueberries.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Roasted Nut. Additional Photos by Arvo Coffee of Blackbird, Mabel's

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Granola in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Granola in Toronto

The Best Dog Parks in Toronto

The Best Meat Pies in Toronto

The Best Dosa in Toronto

The Best Calzone in Toronto

The Best Pet Grooming and Daycare in Toronto

The Best Vegetarian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Baguette in Toronto