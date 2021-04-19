The Best Granola in Toronto
The best granola in Toronto will jazz up your breakfast routine with nutritious combos of oats, nuts and some naturally sweet boosters like dried fruit. Don’t dismiss this stuff for squirrel food: Granola is packed with flavour and calories to get your day started. Ditch the candy-coated breakfast cereals and opt for some locally made granolas that will make grandma proud.
Here’s the best granola in Toronto.
This popular bakery in Kensington makes crunchy and toasted granola that’s baked with oats, a variety of seeds, nuts, cranberries and golden raisins. It’s tossed with sunflower oil and honey from Hoffnung Farms. You can also get it from their outpost in Riverside and cafes across the city.
Leslieville’s provider of healthy food has a signature Fruitful Granola, which is gluten-free. You can get it in the store’s grocery section or reap its benefits in the chia parfait, which comes with unsweetened vanilla almond milk, chia, almond butter, maple syrup and blueberries.
Hector Vasquez at The Roasted Nut. Additional Photos by Arvo Coffee of Blackbird, Mabel's
