Lori Harito
Posted 5 hours ago
bootcamp toronto

The Best Fitness Bootcamp in Toronto

Posted 5 hours ago
The best fitness bootcamp classes are a guaranteed way to break a sweat in a setting that's fast-paced and non-stop. These classes are intense and effectively combine cardio with high-intensity intervals.

Here are the best fitness bootcamp classed in Toronto.

Barry's Bootcamp Toronto
1

Barry's Bootcamp Toronto

This LA chain has become the premier spot for bootcamp workouts. With two locations in Yorkville and near Richmond and Spadina, the space holds drill sergeant workouts that alternate between running on a treadmill and strength workouts on the floor. The music is upbeat, the workouts are intense, and the post-workout smoothies are perfectly sweet.

Fit Factory Fitness
2

Fit Factory Fitness

This 10,000-square-foot fitness playground on King West features two training rooms, a full-service Wellness Clinic, and a fuel bar. Their signature bootcamp class is 60-minutes of HIIT drills, plyometrics and weights that will challenge you to the fullest.

F45 Training Toronto
3

F45 Training Toronto

Talk to any of your friends and at least one is addicted to F45 training for its fast-paced, high-intensity interval training, found at several locations around town. With multiple locations in the city, The F45 bootcamp is an eight-week challenge that also provides guidance on nutrition with a commitment to going to classes. With names like Varsity, Tokyo Dico, and Moon Hopper, how can you stay away?

Primal MMA
4

Primal MMA

This fitness facility in Leslieville offers five types of bootcamps from high-intensity, full-body workouts to Movement, Versatility and Mobility Training (M.V.M.T) classes. All Primal bootcamp classes incorporate strength training, cardio, and flexibility in a circuit style.

Orangetheory Fitness
5

Orangetheory Fitness

The 60-minute interval workout at this spot with several Toronto locations is a well-designed combination of weight lifting, TRX, and rowing intervals capped off with an average 25-minute session on the treadmill. The heart rate monitor you wear during the class displays how hard you’re working out.

Hourglass Workout
6

Hourglass Workout

This fitness studio on Queen West caters to women in a small group setting. The conditioning program uses a variety of workout styles. Expect kettlebells, TRX ropes, boxing, Pilates and HIIT interval to get your heart rate going. The special 60-minute bootcamp classes are offered once a month with a special instructor.

Bolo
7

Bolo

This gym near Richmond and Spadina has two types of bootcamp classes. The Bolo Boot Camp is a fun mix of all the best and most effective Bolo routines including boxing, body weight, strength, and HIIT. The Bolo Boot Camp Blast is a condensed version of the regular class, done in 45-minutes.

Elle Fitness
8

Elle Fitness

Right on King West, Elle's Bikini Bootcamp is fast-paced and energetic. The 60-minute classes are a mix of high-intensity cardio, plyometrics and weight training using dumbbells and gliders.

Optimum Training Centre
9

Optimum Training Centre

OTC's premium facility in Etobicoke is built for a fun bootcamp experience. OTC is equipped with a long turf area, a 14-foot climbing net, and a rig in the centre of the room which includes ropes, chin-up bars, monkey bars, and rings. Using that equipment, the full body bootcamp takes you through different timed stations.

