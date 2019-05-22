The Best Fitness Bootcamp in Toronto
The best fitness bootcamp classes are a guaranteed way to break a sweat in a setting that's fast-paced and non-stop. These classes are intense and effectively combine cardio with high-intensity intervals.
Here are the best fitness bootcamp classed in Toronto.
This LA chain has become the premier spot for bootcamp workouts. With two locations in Yorkville and near Richmond and Spadina, the space holds drill sergeant workouts that alternate between running on a treadmill and strength workouts on the floor. The music is upbeat, the workouts are intense, and the post-workout smoothies are perfectly sweet.
Talk to any of your friends and at least one is addicted to F45 training for its fast-paced, high-intensity interval training, found at several locations around town. With multiple locations in the city, The F45 bootcamp is an eight-week challenge that also provides guidance on nutrition with a commitment to going to classes. With names like Varsity, Tokyo Dico, and Moon Hopper, how can you stay away?
The 60-minute interval workout at this spot with several Toronto locations is a well-designed combination of weight lifting, TRX, and rowing intervals capped off with an average 25-minute session on the treadmill. The heart rate monitor you wear during the class displays how hard you’re working out.
This fitness studio on Queen West caters to women in a small group setting. The conditioning program uses a variety of workout styles. Expect kettlebells, TRX ropes, boxing, Pilates and HIIT interval to get your heart rate going. The special 60-minute bootcamp classes are offered once a month with a special instructor.
OTC's premium facility in Etobicoke is built for a fun bootcamp experience. OTC is equipped with a long turf area, a 14-foot climbing net, and a rig in the centre of the room which includes ropes, chin-up bars, monkey bars, and rings. Using that equipment, the full body bootcamp takes you through different timed stations.
Hector Vasquez at BOLO.
