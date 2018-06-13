The best fish tacos in Toronto give classics like barbacoa, carnitas and al pastor a run for their money. They’re most commonly served “Baja-style” in imitation of the way they were originally done in Baja, California, battered white fish with crunchy slaw and creamy sauce. The only way to know which is best is to set sail for one of these taquerias.

Here are the best fish tacos in Toronto.