The Best Fish Tacos in Toronto
The best fish tacos in Toronto give classics like barbacoa, carnitas and al pastor a run for their money. They’re most commonly served “Baja-style” in imitation of the way they were originally done in Baja, California, battered white fish with crunchy slaw and creamy sauce. The only way to know which is best is to set sail for one of these taquerias.
Here are the best fish tacos in Toronto.
The pescado street tacos with chipotle and slaw at this Roncesvalles Village joint are awesome, but up the ante for a little less than double the price for Marisco tacos with beer-battered fish, octopus and shrimp cooked with white wine, sweet chipotle slaw and sweet chipotle mayo.
Hector Vasquez at Tacos 101
