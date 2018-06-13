Best of Toronto
Fish Tacos toronto

The Best Fish Tacos in Toronto

The best fish tacos in Toronto give classics like barbacoa, carnitas and al pastor a run for their money. They’re most commonly served “Baja-style” in imitation of the way they were originally done in Baja, California, battered white fish with crunchy slaw and creamy sauce. The only way to know which is best is to set sail for one of these taquerias.

Here are the best fish tacos in Toronto.

Seven Lives
1

Seven Lives

This taco shop in Kensington Market is marked by the logo of a kitty with a fish in its jaws, so you know they make some good fish tacos. There are a few seats here but it's mainly a takeout operation. Make sure to order the Gobernador stuffed with smoked marlin and shrimp.

La Carnita (Queen East)
2

La Carnita (Queen East)

The fish taco at locations of this Toronto mini Mexican empire is called “In Cod We Trust,” and with lime crema, green apple, pickled red onion, cilantro and their “Voltron sauce” you’ll be saluting before you know it.

El Nahual
3

El Nahual

All tacos come on handmade tortillas at this unassuming Keelesdale joint, including a cod taco with a lighter-than-air crispy coating, cilantro aioli and cabbage slaw. These might be some of the cheapest great fish tacos too.

Tacos 101
4

Tacos 101

Near Ryerson campus at Church and Dundas, the battered cod in the fish taco here is topped with garnishes as lively as the surrounding neighbourhood: cabbage, mango salsa, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli.

Campechano
5

Campechano

Pescado tacos at this corner restaurant at Portland and Adelaide come on homemade corn tortillas, slathered in sauces and topped with hot pink slaw. In warmer weather they taste even better on their sweet patio.

Grand Electric
6

Grand Electric

Baja fish tacos at this Parkdale joint don’t come cheap and you’ll probably have to wait to try them during rush times, but the battered white fish with morita salsa, cabbage, mayo and crunchy batons of radish is worth the wait.

Playa Cabana Hacienda
7

Playa Cabana Hacienda

Incarnations of this Mexican restaurant with locations across the city serve catch-of-the-day white fish tacos, either battered with Tecate or grilled over an open flame.

Wilbur Mexicana
8

Wilbur Mexicana

Beer-battered mahi mahi is served on a corn tortilla with pico de gallo, chipotle crema and cabbage at this slick King West Mexican hangout.

Cinco Mexican Restaurant
9

Cinco Mexican Restaurant

The pescado street tacos with chipotle and slaw at this Roncesvalles Village joint are awesome, but up the ante for a little less than double the price for Marisco tacos with beer-battered fish, octopus and shrimp cooked with white wine, sweet chipotle slaw and sweet chipotle mayo.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Tacos 101

