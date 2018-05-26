Best of Toronto
Posted 6 hours ago
custom tshirts toronto

The Best Custom T-Shirts in Toronto

The best custom T-shirts in Toronto let you show off your sweet design skills or witty self-deprecation abilities. Get the shirt of your dreams made at any of thes printing companies and never wear an ill-fitted custom tee again.  

Here are the best custom T-shirts in Toronto.

The T-Shirt Guys
1

The T-Shirt Guys

This Leslieville mainstay uses eco-friendly inks for your custom tees and tanks. Brands include the standard Gildan and the Authentic T-Shirt Company. The best part: they let you order single items, meaning you won't have to order your one-of-a-kind design in bulk if you don't need to.

Freshly Baked Tees
2

Freshly Baked Tees

This store nears Queen and Spadina is open seven days a week and boasts a five-minute single-tee printing job. If you're short on time and need something quick, this is the spot for you. They also do free delivery on orders of four shirts or more.

Toronto Tees
3

Toronto Tees

This sister company to Fresh Baked bills itself as home to the five minute t-shirt. Find it on Yonge, just south of Wellesley station.

Sugarbomb
4

Sugarbomb

Roller derbys and custom tees for some reason go hand-in-hand, hence why this derby affiliated t-shirt shop near Lansdowne and Dupont is such a fave. Whip yourself into a new T-shirt quick - they do custom screen-printing, vinyl heat transfers on shirts, hoodies and even armbands for those sweaty derby practices.

Hardboiled
5

Hardboiled

The go-to spot to get promo materials and band merch made, this Kensington Market store does custom screenprinting and water-based printing on a huge variety of apparel and accessories. It's a 12-piece minimum order here, and prices are higher at other spots, but when it comes to merch bands stay loyal to this Market mainstay.

Private Press Printing
6

Private Press Printing

This Parkdale printer uses waterbased ink for your custom tees and tote bags. The waterbased ink is more time-resistant, meaning less chances of cracked font over time.

Jimmy T'z Vintage Inc.
7

Jimmy T'z Vintage Inc.

This shop near Dovercourt and Dupont uses the latest in environmental inks instead of silk screening, discharge, heat or sublimation transfers. It gets great detail on the t-shirts, and there is no set-up fee for a single shirt.

The Baitshop
8

The Baitshop

Part gallery, part print shop, this place in the Stockyards specializes in screen printing. These skater-turned-printers do tees, totes and all other types of merch for restaurants and brands from around the city.

Astro Screen Printing
9

Astro Screen Printing

This Etobicoke company uses three automatic presses, hence faster turnaround times of five to seven days for printing jobs. If you're in a band, these guys will definitely cut a good deal for you.

