The Best Custom T-Shirts in Toronto
The best custom T-shirts in Toronto let you show off your sweet design skills or witty self-deprecation abilities. Get the shirt of your dreams made at any of thes printing companies and never wear an ill-fitted custom tee again.
Here are the best custom T-shirts in Toronto.
This Leslieville mainstay uses eco-friendly inks for your custom tees and tanks. Brands include the standard Gildan and the Authentic T-Shirt Company. The best part: they let you order single items, meaning you won't have to order your one-of-a-kind design in bulk if you don't need to.
Roller derbys and custom tees for some reason go hand-in-hand, hence why this derby affiliated t-shirt shop near Lansdowne and Dupont is such a fave. Whip yourself into a new T-shirt quick - they do custom screen-printing, vinyl heat transfers on shirts, hoodies and even armbands for those sweaty derby practices.
The go-to spot to get promo materials and band merch made, this Kensington Market store does custom screenprinting and water-based printing on a huge variety of apparel and accessories. It's a 12-piece minimum order here, and prices are higher at other spots, but when it comes to merch bands stay loyal to this Market mainstay.
