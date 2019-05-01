Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
bikes toronto

The Best Custom and Road Bike Shops in Toronto

The best custom and road bike shops in Toronto are places that deal in Tour De France-worthy rides. These exclusive, high-end bikes don't come cheap, which is why the option to customize comes super clutch—there's no point getting all suited up in your spandex if the bike isn't properly fitted.

Here are the best custom and road bike shops in Toronto.

La Bicicletta
1

La Bicicletta

This Castlefield showroom is one of the city’s longest-running high-end bike shops in the city. They carry road bikes varying in price up to $8,995, with cutting-edge brands like Bianchi, Wilier, Colnago and Basso. They get bonus points for stocking a great clothing section.

Wheels of Bloor
2

Wheels of Bloor

Home to a wide stock of performance road machines (Cervelo in particular) is this Bloor West Village shop. The average cost for a mid-level set up will be around $2,000, but goes way above that for more intense racing machines. All purchases come with an in-store fit too.

Giant Bicycles
3

Giant Bicycles

In terms of road bike brands, this Queen West store naturally carries rides from its partner brand, Giant, so if you’re looking for name variety, you won’t get it here (the only other brand here is Liv). Buy a bike and you’ll get a complimentary basic fit via their high-tech Bike Fit Studio.

Blacksmith Cycle
4

Blacksmith Cycle

Custom road builds are a specialty at this pretty store in Roncesvalles. Pro builders can make you a racing ride, bespoke down to the specs with high-end parts. They offer fitting services too, and in terms of bike selection, expect steeds like Italy’s Passoni.

D'Ornellas Bike Shop
5

D'Ornellas Bike Shop

Former racer Eon D'ornellas has been running this Scarborough bike shop on Lawrence Avenue for over a decade. They do custom bikes, and fitting services are charged by the hour. Their core brands of road bikes include Specialized, Giant, Garneau, and Felt.

KindHuman
6

KindHuman

Located at Avenue and Lawrence, this bike shop starts off your custom bike with the KindHuman frameset, after which you can choose your wheelset, drivetrain, tires, and cockpit. They also carry five of their own line of KindHuman bikes.

Switchback Cyclery
7

Switchback Cyclery

This Riverside shop really excels in mid-range road rides or touring bikes. They’re also a non-profit run by the Toronto Enterprise Fund, meaning they’re doing more for the community than repairs and custom builds.

The 11 Inc.
8

The 11 Inc.

Amidst the clothing shops at Shops at Don Mills is this sprawling bike store, offering a good selection of high-end road bikes that start at around $1,500. This place comes equipped with all the high-end machinery needed for fittings, including a full body scanner. Bike brands include Bianchi, Cannondale, Pinarello, and Scott.

Racer Sportif
9

Racer Sportif

This longtime shop has been offering bike services to Bloor West Village since 1978. It’s definitely a destination for serious bikers, selling brands like BMC and Aquila. They do two types of fittings using Retul or Solestar insole technology.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at La Bicicletta. Remaining photos by La Bicicletta, Wheels of BloorBlacksmith CycleKindHumanD'Onellas Bike Shop

