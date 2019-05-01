The Best Custom and Road Bike Shops in Toronto
The best custom and road bike shops in Toronto are places that deal in Tour De France-worthy rides. These exclusive, high-end bikes don't come cheap, which is why the option to customize comes super clutch—there's no point getting all suited up in your spandex if the bike isn't properly fitted.
Here are the best custom and road bike shops in Toronto.
In terms of road bike brands, this Queen West store naturally carries rides from its partner brand, Giant, so if you’re looking for name variety, you won’t get it here (the only other brand here is Liv). Buy a bike and you’ll get a complimentary basic fit via their high-tech Bike Fit Studio.
Amidst the clothing shops at Shops at Don Mills is this sprawling bike store, offering a good selection of high-end road bikes that start at around $1,500. This place comes equipped with all the high-end machinery needed for fittings, including a full body scanner. Bike brands include Bianchi, Cannondale, Pinarello, and Scott.
Jesse Milns at La Bicicletta. Remaining photos by La Bicicletta, Wheels of Bloor, Blacksmith Cycle, KindHuman, D'Onellas Bike Shop
