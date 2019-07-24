Best of Toronto
crepes toronto

The Best Crepes in Toronto

The best crepes in Toronto are a little piece of Paris right here in the city. Thin, sweet, and filled with all manner of fruit, chocolate, whipped cream, candy or any number of savoury ingredients, these light handheld snacks can be the ideal quick gourmet fuel-up.

Here are the best crepes in Toronto.

Millie Creperie
1

Millie Creperie

A tiny stall is the queen of crepes in Kensington Market, serving them Japanese-style: stuffed with sweet gelato and fruit or savoury pork belly, tofu, chicken, egg or smoked salmon, then rolled up and eaten handheld. They also do souffle cheesecakes, puddings and cheese tarts.

Crepes a GoGo
2

Crepes a GoGo

A classic in the Annex, dozens of varieties of sweet and savoury crepes on the menu here have a classic backbone with fillings like pure chocolate sticks, sugar and brie, plus options for Middle Eastern choices like labneh and zaatar.

Crepe TO
3

Crepe TO

Located right near Church and King, crepes here have local pride with names like “The Jays,” “The Leafs,” “The 6” and “TFC,” made right in the window and stuffed with ingredients like olives, avocado, turkey, pickles, walnuts and chicken, and on the sweet side there’s a s’mores variety. Wash it all down with their fresh juices, including sugarcane.

Hibiscus Cafe
4

Hibiscus Cafe

Vegans in Kensington know to hit up this spot for crepes, which has varieties like vegan cheddar chutney pear, vegan mozzarella tomato spinach, homemade vegan dulce de leche kiwi and homemade chocolate hazelnut spread banana.

Crepe It Up
5

Crepe It Up

Crepes are made fresh to order at this St. Lawrence Market stand that’s been around for years. On the menu you’ll find crepes like the Bermuda Triangle with peanut butter and bacon bits or the Peking Chicken with chicken and hoisin sauce.

Crazy Crepes
6

Crazy Crepes

Crepes are stuffed with whole pieces of cheesecake or brownies at this Church and Gerrard outpost of a Japanese chain decked out in pastel colours. You can even get them stuffed with cheesecake and Cheetos or topped with popping candy.

Krepesz European Palacsinta Cafe
7

Krepesz European Palacsinta Cafe

Kensington Market has this place that’s licensed for a buzzy brunch and serves crepes with names like “I Am The Party” (Nutella, walnuts, rum, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle), “I Am Funky” (peanut butter, banana, honey) and “I Am Peaceful” (basil, spinach, sour cream, tomato, cheese, balsamic).

Yellow Cup Cafe
8

Yellow Cup Cafe

This brunch place has been serving dozens of varieties of crepes in Etobicoke for over 10 years, with options like the Philly Steak, Florentine, Grilled Vegetable Bechamel, Apple and Brie, Caramel Pecan or Roasted Pear.

Pastel
9

Pastel

This creperie near Yonge and Finch with an Asian bent serves matcha crepes, lychee crepes and roasted green tea crepes.

The Best Crepes in Toronto

The Best Crepes in Toronto

