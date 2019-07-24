The Best Crepes in Toronto
The best crepes in Toronto are a little piece of Paris right here in the city. Thin, sweet, and filled with all manner of fruit, chocolate, whipped cream, candy or any number of savoury ingredients, these light handheld snacks can be the ideal quick gourmet fuel-up.
Here are the best crepes in Toronto.
Located right near Church and King, crepes here have local pride with names like “The Jays,” “The Leafs,” “The 6” and “TFC,” made right in the window and stuffed with ingredients like olives, avocado, turkey, pickles, walnuts and chicken, and on the sweet side there’s a s’mores variety. Wash it all down with their fresh juices, including sugarcane.
Kensington Market has this place that’s licensed for a buzzy brunch and serves crepes with names like “I Am The Party” (Nutella, walnuts, rum, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle), “I Am Funky” (peanut butter, banana, honey) and “I Am Peaceful” (basil, spinach, sour cream, tomato, cheese, balsamic).
Hector Vasquez at Crepe TO, @itsyellowcup, @pastel_creperie
