The best comic shops in Toronto are gold mines for comic collectors and those trying to get their superhero fix. An abundance of golden era and silver age goods, and plenty of vintage issues and indie graphics should keep every comic fan satisfied.

Here are the best comic shops in Toronto.

The Beguiling
1

The Beguiling

This venerable comic book and graphic novel emporium on College St. stocks work from the 1930s up to the present day, meaning you can track down hard-to-find and rare copies of your favourite series, or search through the store and discover something new.

Silver Snail (Yonge St.)
2

Silver Snail (Yonge St.)

Head upstairs to this second-floor store at Yonge and Dundas. It boasts a massive array of comic books, graphic novels and memorabilia that'll satisfy legions of fandoms. The adjoining cafe Black Canary lets you settle in post-browsing and flip through the pages of your new purchase.

Paradise Comics
3

Paradise Comics

With one of the biggest selections of comics in the city, this 1,000 square-foot space by Lawrence Station carries golden era and silver age comics. They're also the founders of the Paradise Comics Toronto Comicon (though they haven't had a comicon in years).

The Comic Room
4

The Comic Room

Sharing a space with the Paperback Exchange in Scarborough at the corner of Lawrence and McCowan, this shop has been part of its neighbourhood since the late 1970s with the comic portion of the business opening up a few years later. They have 20,000 back issues on premises, and get hard-to-find stock in every Wednesday.

Excalibur Comics
5

Excalibur Comics

Not far from Royal York subway station is this tiny, longtime spot for comics. Opened in 1987, Excalibur stocks everything from comics to Pokemon cards. Because of its size it's not the best spot for the newest and hottest issues, but for regulars it's one of the faves.

West End Comics
6

West End Comics

This Parkdale shop has everything from single issues to graphic novels, old and new. It's a popular spot for toy collectors too, with everything from action figures to Dungeon and Dragons minis. They also offer a subscription service for those wanting a monthly fix of new comics to read.

The Sidekick
7

The Sidekick

It's coffee meets comics at this newer Leslieville store, where you can curl up on a cozy armchair with an issue from their carefully curated stock of comics from mostly indie publishers. Sidekick also has a healthy selection of geeky mugs and board games to go with your brew.

Red Nails II
8

Red Nails II

Head to either the Bloor West Village store or to the Sheridan Mall version of Red Nails II to browse through their comics, graphic novels, and sports card boxes. This place has been around since 1989 and is the only store with two locations in the city for an all-around great selection for general comic book wares.

TCAF Store
9

TCAF Store

What started as a pop-up in the Toronto Reference Library has become the permanent headquarters of the Toronto Comic Arts Festival, also known as Page & Panel. This not-for-profit offers a great diverse selection on books you can actually take home, with a selection of merch and issues by indie artists.

Lead photo by

Jason Pham at Treehouse Collectibles

