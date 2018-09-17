The Best Comic Shops in Toronto
The best comic shops in Toronto are gold mines for comic collectors and those trying to get their superhero fix. An abundance of golden era and silver age goods, and plenty of vintage issues and indie graphics should keep every comic fan satisfied.
Here are the best comic shops in Toronto.
Head upstairs to this second-floor store at Yonge and Dundas. It boasts a massive array of comic books, graphic novels and memorabilia that'll satisfy legions of fandoms. The adjoining cafe Black Canary lets you settle in post-browsing and flip through the pages of your new purchase.
Sharing a space with the Paperback Exchange in Scarborough at the corner of Lawrence and McCowan, this shop has been part of its neighbourhood since the late 1970s with the comic portion of the business opening up a few years later. They have 20,000 back issues on premises, and get hard-to-find stock in every Wednesday.
This Parkdale shop has everything from single issues to graphic novels, old and new. It's a popular spot for toy collectors too, with everything from action figures to Dungeon and Dragons minis. They also offer a subscription service for those wanting a monthly fix of new comics to read.
Head to either the Bloor West Village store or to the Sheridan Mall version of Red Nails II to browse through their comics, graphic novels, and sports card boxes. This place has been around since 1989 and is the only store with two locations in the city for an all-around great selection for general comic book wares.
What started as a pop-up in the Toronto Reference Library has become the permanent headquarters of the Toronto Comic Arts Festival, also known as Page & Panel. This not-for-profit offers a great diverse selection on books you can actually take home, with a selection of merch and issues by indie artists.
