The Best Chinese Bakeries in Toronto
The best Chinese bakeries in Toronto have all the cheap buns and tarts you're craving, from Chinese hot dog buns to curry-filled pastries. Grab a pair of tongs and load up your plastic tray with a couple of egg tarts at any of these sweet, sweet-smelling bakeries.
Here are the best Chinese bakeries in Toronto.
Locations in Chinatown and First Canadian Place make this bakery chain a hot spot for office folks looking for something quick and cheap to eat during lunch hour. Fried curry beef buns are where it's at, and if you skipped breakfast they have some HK-style morning items too.
This itty bitty stall on Milliken Road is one of the oldest in the city. Known for their traditional 'husband' and 'wife' pastries, a.k.a. flaky red beans and winter melon treats, it's a good spot to pick up something celebratory for special events. Expect the buns to be about half the size of the average bakery, but just as good if not better.
Ryerson students can take advantage of this nearby bakery for their signature black carbon cheese buns and bubble tea. Despite being quite cramped, the presentation here is on point and the store itself is lovely, making it a great option in an area where cheap snacks are slim pickins.
@munchwithgrace, Christine Custodio of Ding Dong Pastries, Jennifer M of Furama, Daniel Miskin of T&T, Jared Ong of Hong Kong Island Bakery, Richard Tung of Aroma Bakery, @victoria.tho.nguyen of Mashion Bakery, Fani H of Chinese Bakery, Ha Pham of Bake Island,
