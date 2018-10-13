Best of Toronto
chinese bakery toronto

The Best Chinese Bakeries in Toronto

The best Chinese bakeries in Toronto have all the cheap buns and tarts you're craving, from Chinese hot dog buns to curry-filled pastries. Grab a pair of tongs and load up your plastic tray with a couple of egg tarts at any of these sweet, sweet-smelling bakeries. 

Here are the best Chinese bakeries in Toronto.

Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe
1

Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe

This Chinatown favourite may be little but it's jam-packed with rare treats like swirly taro pastries alongside the usual red bean sesame balls, pineapple buns, and buttery egg tarts. Chinese bakeries are usually cheap already, but the prices here are hard to beat.

Furama Cake and Desserts
2

Furama Cake and Desserts

Locations in Chinatown and First Canadian Place make this bakery chain a hot spot for office folks looking for something quick and cheap to eat during lunch hour. Fried curry beef buns are where it's at, and if you skipped breakfast they have some HK-style morning items too.

T&T Supermarket
3

T&T Supermarket

Yes, T&T is an Asian grocery store now owned by Loblaws, but anyone that's been inside knows that each of these massive stores has a Chinese bakery section filled with fresh coconut cream buns, BBQ pork buns, and even Japanese cheesecake.

Patisserie Gateau
4

Patisserie Gateau

Best known as the go-to bakery at First Markham Place, this popular spot now also has a store in Centerpoint Mall. They've got your standard buns, but they're really best known for their made-from-scratch cakes which range from simple meringues to decadent birthday treats.

Hong Kong Island Bakery
5

Hong Kong Island Bakery

People generally don't rate old Chinatown stores by cleanliness, but Hong Kong Island Bakery is refreshingly and noticeably cleaner than most. Their fresh buns (baked daily) are usually at least a dime more expensive than other places, but the quality is well worth it.

Aroma Bakery
6

Aroma Bakery

This itty bitty stall on Milliken Road is one of the oldest in the city. Known for their traditional 'husband' and 'wife' pastries, a.k.a. flaky red beans and winter melon treats, it's a good spot to pick up something celebratory for special events. Expect the buns to be about half the size of the average bakery, but just as good if not better.

Mashion Bakery
7

Mashion Bakery

During most post-office hours, you'll find this place teeming with people, walking around with trays of coconut cream and steamed buns for just $1 each. Its name is a bit artbitrary but who cares when they actually accept debit, unlike most other Chinatown institutions.

Chinese Bakery
8

Chinese Bakery

It doesn't get more straightforward than this longtime staple in the heart of Chinatown. With windows looking out onto the street and a couple of chairs and seats, you'll often find elders here enjoying a cup of fresh soy milk and cheap lotus seed buns.

Bake Island
9

Bake Island

Ryerson students can take advantage of this nearby bakery for their signature black carbon cheese buns and bubble tea. Despite being quite cramped, the presentation here is on point and the store itself is lovely, making it a great option in an area where cheap snacks are slim pickins.

