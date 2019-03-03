Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
camera stores toronto

The Best Camera Stores in Toronto

The best camera stores in Toronto offer all the necessities for this digital age of documentation. Photography and videography have never been as popular or accessible as they are now, so regardless of your skill level, these stores have all the gear to take your visual capturing expertise to the next level.

Here are the best camera stores in Toronto.

Downtown Camera
1

Downtown Camera

Just steps from Queen Station is this local staple for everything to fill your camera bag with. It’s small but this store is packed with cheap DSLRs, mirrorless lenses, batteries or tripods at prices that run more affordable than most.

Henry's Camera
2

Henry's Camera

This huge space at Church and Queen covers the complete range of photo equipment. Find flash accessories, lighting, and lenses for your Nikon, Sony, Canon, or Fujifilm. They also have a trade-in program that’ll give you store credit for your second-hand equipment.

Vistek
3

Vistek

With a solid service department and several floors of product, this store in Corktown is a reliable spot for photography and videography professionals. They carry the full gamut gear, and also have an impressive rental program for most equipment.

Aden Camera
4

Aden Camera

If you’re coming to Aden, don’t expect to have your hand held through the buying process. If you know exactly what you’re looking for, this high-traffic shop at Yonge and Gerrard offers some of the lowest prices on lenses and camera bodies. Same goes for their store in Pacific Mall.

Film Plus
5

Film Plus

The staff at this longtime Dovercourt Village store will go above and beyond to make sure you have the right gear you need, and professionals swear by this little shop for their gear. Their rental program is also one of the best in the city, especially for lighting gear.

Walter Klassen FX
6

Walter Klassen FX

Founded by Toronto movie FX engineer Walter Klassen, this store in Toronto’s film district is your go-to for rare, specialty equipment ideal for movie shoots. Head to Broadview and Eastern for gimbal adaptors, steadicam vests, rigs, and other gear made by Walter himself.

DV Shop
7

DV Shop

This store at Runnymede and Dundas has a digital video background, but it’s now become a retailer with an impressively comprehensive stock of photography gear. Canon cinema accessories, hard drives to save your precious RAW photos and GoPros are all available here.

Hit Camera
8

Hit Camera

Stock may be not be as extensive as other places downtown, but this store at Yonge and John has a good selection of second hand camera equipment. Gear from brands like Linhof, Mamiya and Hasselblad are stocked alongside odd rarities like a $25,000 Cold War-era spy ring camera.

Canuck Camera Corp Rental
9

Canuck Camera Corp Rental

You can essentially rent anything for your photoshoot or film production from this store off Symington Avenue. Not only do they provide full lighting systems, RED cameras, Ronins and camera accessories, they also have occasional deals on daily rentals.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Henry's Camera. Additional photos by @malariamedios of Vistek, Aden Camera, Film Plus Photo SupplyDV Shop

