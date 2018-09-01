The best cafe patios in Toronto serve java with a side of serenity. Whether your view is of a sparkling lake, lush inner city garden or the eccentric sidewalks of Toronto and all those who populate them, it sure beats looking up from your cup of joe, laptop, or conversation and being faced with a blank wall.

Here are the best cafe patios in Toronto.

Picnic tables on the patio at this outpost of a popular cafe bar afford spectacular views of the waterfront. Enjoy a glass of wine or cup of coffee, connect to the wifi and zone out.

The outdoor space at this cafe in the middle of everything is as chic as the latte art on delicious coffees.

There’s both a front and back patio at this licensed Kensington hangout, though the back patio is much larger and more lush with greenery.

There’s a small front patio and larger back patio at this Portland location of Jimmy’s, complete with all the tried and true favourites fans adore.

This Leslieville cafe serving Pilot coffee has an adorable, breezy front patio full of benches, tables and chairs to watch the action on Queen East.

This minimalist oasis in the heart of the busy King West neighbourhood provides an outdoor space complete with stark white wooden benches. It's perfect for Instagramming your takeaway cortado on the way to the office.

The back patio at this Junction cafe is colourful, private and chill, and you can even order your bagels and Americanos at a cute back window.

Spots on this sunny Bloorcourt patio serving coffee and beer are coveted—the tables, seating, WiFi and umbrellas are perfect for long work or hangout sessions.

The sweet back patio at this cafe on Queen West right near Osgoode station has picnic tables, exposed brick and army camouflage netting for shade. Keep cool with loaner fans and coffee popsicles.