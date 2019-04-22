Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
bbq restaurants toronto

The Best BBQ Restaurants in Toronto

The best BBQ restaurants in Toronto are where to go for platters loaded with every variety of meat imaginable, all smoked low and slow for hours. Served with classic sides like baked beans, cornbread, mac n' cheese, and hush puppies, these places prove you can get a genuine taste of the south up north.

Here are the best BBQ restaurants in Toronto.

Adamson Barbecue
1

Adamson Barbecue

This industrial joint in Leaside draws lineups like you wouldn’t believe for their central Texas style brisket, sausage and spare ribs cooked using wood fire.

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que
2

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

This picturesque Port Lands “barbecue house” with a patio smokes their meats like sausage, brisket, turkey, chicken and beef ribs using a white oak wood fire. They also have an Assembly Chef’s Hall location.

Barque Smokehouse
3

Barque Smokehouse

This Roncesvalles restaurant on the upscale side is known for racks of ribs served in their classic “Barque Rack O’Bama” style, as well as BBQ brunch.

Beach Hill Smokehouse
4

Beach Hill Smokehouse

Central Texas BBQ is served at this Upper Beaches restaurant, including halal chicken, overloaded baked potatoes, certified Angus beef brisket and handcrafted sausage.

Hogtown Smoke
5

Hogtown Smoke

Locations near the Financial District and in the Beaches serve up this restaurant’s take on BBQ including pulled pork, baby back ribs and brisket.

Big Crow
6

Big Crow

Under the flag of restaurateur Anthony Rose, this Annex spot serves up a slightly out-of-the-box take on BBQ with items like rainbow trout, brisket nachos, peameal subs and even salmon poke.

Earlscourt BBQ
7

Earlscourt BBQ

The “Memphis Peacemaker” is one of the ultimate things to order at this restaurant located at Earlscourt and St. Clair West, and goes great with lots of hush puppies and incredible house sauces.

Greenwood Smokehouse BBQ
8

Greenwood Smokehouse BBQ

Head to this restaurant near Danforth and Pape for multiple takes on chicken n’ waffles, plus meats served by the platter or a la carte. Using a white oak log fire to slow-smoke meats, they also have lots of vegetarian options and prepare all pickles, sauces and rubs in house.

Smoque N Bones
9

Smoque N Bones

West Queen West has this haven across from the park for some of the most expertly made BBQ including pork and beef ribs, buttermilk fried chicken, house chorizo and sugar maple smoked chicken.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Earlscourt BBQ

