baguette toronto

The Best Baguette in Toronto

Baguettes in Toronto are the arm-length loaves we love to press tightly to our chests, like they do in Paris. Or at least in pictures of Paris.

Crusty on the outside, fluffy on the inside, it doesn’t take much to make these bakery staples—just flour, water, salt and yeast—but they carry the weight of all your favourite ingredients, from bruschetta toppings to your favourite banh mi fillings. 

Here is the best baguette in Toronto.

Blackbird Baking Kensington Market
1

Blackbird Baking Kensington Market

Head to Kensington Market or Riverside for these legendary baguettes in sourdough, baby sourdough or multigrain. All baguettes are made from unbleached wheat flour, and twisted to thin points at the top for that distinct Blackbird look and crunch.

Bonjour Brioche
2

Bonjour Brioche

Riverside’s favourite brunch spot is just that thanks to its freshly baked bread, made with long scores and a generous dusting of flour. These loaves are wildly popular and served with every entree at the restaurant. 

Brodflour
3

Brodflour

This Liberty Village mill and bakery is making artisanal bread with heritage ancient grain from local farmers. Their baguettes use Prairie hard red flour, spelt, sourdough levain, water and salt.

Prairie Boy Bread
4

Prairie Boy Bread

What started as a successful Bloor/Borden Market vendor has turned into a shop in Little Italy, where they sell their beautiful golden organic sourdough baguettes daily.

Ma Maison Etobicoke
5

Ma Maison Etobicoke

This Etobicoke boulangerie makes baguettes just like you would taste in France. They also use them to serve up incredible ham and cheese, roast beef, salmon or pate sandwiches. Find their second location right by Jane Station.

Pain Perdu
6

Pain Perdu

This St. Clair bakery is a beloved spot to get your carb fix. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, their baguettes are also used to make their roast beef sandwiches and other melty cheese eats.

Petite Thuet
7

Petite Thuet

Fourth-generation Alsatian chef Marc Thuet and his wife Biana Zorich now have two locations of their bakery. The newer one in Leslieville is located across from their wholesale facility, where they make their baguettes fresh daily.

Thobors Eglinton West
8

Thobors Eglinton West

Baguettes from this bakery come in a handful different varieties, including the signature Thobors baguette: a mix of white flour plus flax, sunflower and pumpkin seeds. Buy a loaf at Mount Pleasant or Eglinton West. 

Gouter on Eglinton
9

Gouter on Eglinton

Rodney Alleguede's French bakery now has two locations. You can get those classic sourdough baguettes at either the original store on Bathurst or the newer version on Eglinton West.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Thobors, Additional photos by Brodflour, Ma Maison, Pain Perdu and Gouter.

