best cheap eats toronto

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

The best new cheap eats in Toronto include recently opened options for burgers, patties, sandwiches, tacos, wontons and Indian food. We could all stand to save a few bucks right now, but that doesn't mean we have to miss out on good eats and the variety of tasty options available in the city's food scene.

Here are the best new cheap eats in Toronto.

Burger JABS
1

Burger JABS

Smash burger fans have been loving this new brick-and-mortar space on St. Clair for a pop-up project that took off. Double cheeseburgers and "JABS fries" are joined unexpectedly by healthy salad bowls. Patties, pickles and sauces are made in-house.

Ugly Delicious
2

Ugly Delicious

Who would've thought Wagyu could ever be considered even remotely affordable? This new Kensington Market spot is bringing quality beef to the people with this concept where high-end cheeseburgers still manage to ring in under $10.

Pinata Tacos
3

Pinata Tacos

If you ever find yourself in need of tacos and a giant margarita served inside a pineapple, this cute and colourful Dundas West restaurant has got you. They'll also set you up with other Mexican food like cheesy soup or horchata.

Saigon Sandwiches
4

Saigon Sandwiches

Huge and hearty banh mi are $8.75 across the board at this newly opened Bloordale restaurant, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for a lack of variety. There are options from fried chicken to egg and cheese, vegan chicken, tofu or jalapeno sausage to stuff in your sandwich.

Tacos Moras
5

Tacos Moras

Fill up with a well-priced torta that's slathered with avocado on a pillowy bun from this recently opened St. Clair West takeout spot. The confines may be simple, but there are a ton of flavourful sauces and taco options to choose from.

Crumbs Patties
6

Crumbs Patties

Kensington is the new permanent home for this patty maker that became known from their widely popular pop-ups and collabs. They're a go-to space for their remixed patties that features beef and cheese, as well as stuffed patties.

Poppadum
7

Poppadum

The brick-and-mortar location for this reimagined Indian street food project has opened in Yorkville, and they've been wowing people with their fusion items like butter chicken hand pies and kabob rolls.

Frank Ranalli's
8

Frank Ranalli's

Frank Ranalli's is a Dundas West takeout joint that serves juicy Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches out of Woof Dawg. The space recently suffered a massive fire but aims to reopen in the near future.

Wonton Hut on Queen
9

Wonton Hut on Queen

Though the people behind this restaurant have been in the business for over 25 years, they've just now brought the Markham business downtown to Queen West with a short but sweet menu of wonton and noodle dishes that includes brisket noodles with ultra-tender meat.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Frank Ranalli's
The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

