The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto
The best new cheap eats in Toronto include recently opened options for burgers, patties, sandwiches, tacos, wontons and Indian food. We could all stand to save a few bucks right now, but that doesn't mean we have to miss out on good eats and the variety of tasty options available in the city's food scene.
Here are the best new cheap eats in Toronto.
Huge and hearty banh mi are $8.75 across the board at this newly opened Bloordale restaurant, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for a lack of variety. There are options from fried chicken to egg and cheese, vegan chicken, tofu or jalapeno sausage to stuff in your sandwich.
Frank Ranalli's is a Dundas West takeout joint that serves juicy Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches out of Woof Dawg. The space recently suffered a massive fire but aims to reopen in the near future.
Fareen Karim at Frank Ranalli's
