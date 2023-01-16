The Best New Cafes in Toronto
The best new cafes in Toronto are keeping our energy up in all kinds of new ways. You can now get coffee infused with taro or mushrooms, or espresso mixed with tonic or fresh-squeezed orange juice at these places.
Here are the best new cafes in Toronto.
This Junction Triangle cafe has partnered with nearby Ethica Coffee Roasters to serve creative drinks like espresso tonics, vanilla raf coffees and espresso with orange juice made using their beans. They also serve staples including strong cappuccinos as well as pastries and sandwiches.
Blink and you might miss this new ultra-cool and semi-hidden Brockton Village coffee shop that's located inside a clothing store. Run by the same people behind 135 Ossington and Bevy, they serve coffee alongside Courage Cookies and sometimes even items like onigiri.
Hector Vasquez at Martin Espresso Bar
