best cafes toronto

The Best New Cafes in Toronto

The best new cafes in Toronto are keeping our energy up in all kinds of new ways. You can now get coffee infused with taro or mushrooms, or espresso mixed with tonic or fresh-squeezed orange juice at these places.

Here are the best new cafes in Toronto.

Beatrice Society
1

Beatrice Society

Adaptogens and alternative therapies are a focus of this cafe inside Waterworks that's part of a wellness project. If you're looking for psychedelics and nutritionist-approved smoothies plus toasts with your morning coffee, this place near Richmond and Spadina is for you.

Dispatch Coffee Toronto
2

Dispatch Coffee Toronto

The Financial District just got a popular new morning stop in the form of this cafe that started out as a cold brew bike delivery service. Located in the Victory Building, they stand out for their crisp sense of design and also serve quick and convenient pastries.

Martin Espresso Bar
3

Martin Espresso Bar

This Junction Triangle cafe has partnered with nearby Ethica Coffee Roasters to serve creative drinks like espresso tonics, vanilla raf coffees and espresso with orange juice made using their beans. They also serve staples including strong cappuccinos as well as pastries and sandwiches.

Plearn Cafe
4

Plearn Cafe

The commitment to quality and artistry at this Gerrard St. cafe close to Toronto Metropolitan University is unmatched with drinks that incorporate taro, coconut and lychee. They also have a menu stocked with unconventional cafe foods including croffles, wings, summer rolls and curry.

Nofa
5

Nofa

Coffee drinkers in Bloordale now have a place to decompress that's filled with dark wood, serving simple but well-made coffees and fresh baked goods like espresso fudge cookies and jalapeno cheddar scones. If you're in search of cozy vibes, look no further.

Bevy Cafe
6

Bevy Cafe

You can do way more than just grab a coffee at this community space in Regent Park. There's an art gallery and event space behind it, plus it also encompasses a retail space. Expect Asian influences on the menu with options like matcha lattes and Japanese-inspired egg sandwiches.

Kafe Daki
7

Kafe Daki

Feel like you're escaping to Greece for the afternoon when you head to this Oakwood Village shop for a Greek freddo cappuccino and a spanokopita, tiropita or bougatsa.

450 Dufferin
8

450 Dufferin

Blink and you might miss this new ultra-cool and semi-hidden Brockton Village coffee shop that's located inside a clothing store. Run by the same people behind 135 Ossington and Bevy, they serve coffee alongside Courage Cookies and sometimes even items like onigiri.

Cafe Zuzu
9

Cafe Zuzu

This all-day cafe and restaurant in Regent Park serves a menu of sandwiches, Italian pastries and pizza, all of which are well accompanied by Italian espresso, brewed coffee, nitro on tap or even a cheeky espresso martini.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Martin Espresso Bar
