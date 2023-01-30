The Best Dim Sum in Scarborough
The best dim sum in Scarborough easily rivals the popular options that can be found downtown. Feast to your heart's content at these restaurants that will keep bringing out basket after basket of delights.
This imposing Steeles Ave. E. restaurant lives up to its name with a spacious, fancy interior that's perfect for large gatherings. The dim sum menu goes beyond with choices like scallop and spinach dumplings, baked abalone and chicken pie, baby octopus in curry sauce and mango cream dumplings.
Hector Vasquez at Casa Imperial
