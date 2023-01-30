Best of Toronto
best dim sum scarborough

The Best Dim Sum in Scarborough

The best dim sum in Scarborough easily rivals the popular options that can be found downtown. Feast to your heart's content at these restaurants that will keep bringing out basket after basket of delights.

Here's the best dim sum in Scarborough.

Perfect Chinese Restaurant
1

Perfect Chinese Restaurant

Dine on dim sum 24 hours a day at this Sheppard Ave. E. restaurant that's known for classics like chicken feet, deep-fried squid tentacle, dumplings, spring rolls, BBQ pork buns and stuffed crab claws.

Casa Imperial
2

Casa Imperial

This imposing Steeles Ave. E. restaurant lives up to its name with a spacious, fancy interior that's perfect for large gatherings. The dim sum menu goes beyond with choices like scallop and spinach dumplings, baked abalone and chicken pie, baby octopus in curry sauce and mango cream dumplings.

Ginger and Onion
3

Ginger and Onion

A typical array of steamed, baked and fried dim sum is on the menu at this Alton Towers Circle restaurant, plus rice rolls and congee. They also do a variety of rice pot dishes, lunch specials and chef's specials, as well as desserts.

Crown Jewel Fine Dining
4

Crown Jewel Fine Dining

Head to Bamburgh Circle for a dim sum menu that has all your favourites. There are also chef's specialties like stir-fried pumpkin with egg yolk and salty spicy fish filet.

Fortune Restaurant
5

Fortune Restaurant

Venture to Midland Ave. to find this unassuming spot serving great dim sum including all kinds of dumplings, sticky rice options and steamed rice options. Find all your faves like BBQ pork buns, turnip cakes and custard buns.

Full House Chinese
6

Full House Chinese

Head over to Finch Ave. E. and dive in to dim sum like har gow, siu mai, BBQ pork buns, rice noodle rolls and congee. They also serve specialty dim sum like pan-fried shrimp pancakes, deep-fried seafood bean curd rolls, braised beef intestine and steamed glutinous rice.

Very Fair Chinese Restaurant
7

Very Fair Chinese Restaurant

You have to know where to look to find this Sheppard Ave. E. restaurant, but when you find it, you'll be rewarded with a good selection of dim sum. Dumplings, buns, rice rolls and tarts here are best accompanied by lots of tea.

Grandeur Palace
8

Grandeur Palace

Prices range from about $5 to $10 for the different dim sum offerings at this Brimley Rd. restaurant, with steamed and crispy options plus congee, rice rolls, BBQ, dessert and lunch specials.

Casa Deluz
9

Casa Deluz

Steamed and deep-fried dim sum like honey beef short ribs, foie gras dumplings and durian pastry pie, as well as rice rolls and desserts are served until 3 p.m. at this Sandhurst Circle restaurant.

