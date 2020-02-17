Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tech toronto

Toronto's booming tech sector just set a new record

Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's tech industry is on fire, as we've all come to know in recent years, with more major international tech firms and startups setting up shop in the city each month.

The amount of office space being bought or leased by big tech in Toronto right now tells a powerful story on its own, as does the city's impressive talent pool, but nothing can quite demonstrate the sector's explosive growth like money can.

And the money has been rolling in.

On Friday afternoon, Toronto Mayor John Tory highlighted a new report on the GTA's tech ecosystem in which it is revealed that a record-breaking $3.1 billion was invested into Toronto tech startups last year alone.

That's up a walloping 68 per cent over the sum of money invested in 2018, with a significant portion of the funds going into life sciences companies.

Compiled by the local innovation hub OneEleven and a private market data provider called Hockeystick, the quarterly report looks exclusively at the state of tech in the GTA, this time around for Q4 of 2019.

"Using a combination of public and private data, we provide a unique snapshot of what’s happening in the GTA. Unlike many reports, this is not an estimation," write the Toronto-based companies of their tech ecosystem report.

"Each dollar value represented is tied to an actual deal or transaction."

Coming out on top in terms of funding for Toronto-based tech companies last quarter were the financing solution Clearbanc ($300M), password management software 1Password ($265M), POS system provider TouchBistro ($158M), genetic sequencing platform Geneseeq ($114M) and the millenial-targeted online investing platform WealthSimple ($100M).

Lead photo by mwangi gatheca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Toronto's booming tech sector just set a new record

Toronto YouTube star Jaystation admits to lying about girlfriend's death to get more subscribers

Ontario government warns not to partake in popular TikTok challenge

This Toronto police officer is super famous on Instagram and TikTok

Toronto businesses affected by construction are starting their own YouTube channel

Prison inmates in Ontario might soon be allowed to call cell phones

New Instagram filter reveals which TTC route you are

Toronto startup wants to plant a billion trees with drones