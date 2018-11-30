Uber might start delivering groceries in Toronto

Uber Eats is killing it right now, if you haven't noticed every single condo building in Toronto at all hours of the day and night.

Why go out to grab a burger when you can get one delivered straight to your door? Especially when it's raining or you don't feel like putting shoes on?

Aside from the obvious ill-effects on our health, bank accounts and society at large, food-delivery apps have been a godsend to busy young urbanites who now "order in" on an almost daily basis .

That's what Uber does. It revolutionizes human behaviour, for better or for worse, before we even know what's happening—and it looks like the ride hailing app-turned-global tech juggernaut is ready to move beyond taxis and restaurants.

Looks like @Uber is making hires to go after Amazon Prime, Instacart and Fresh Direct grocery-delivery business pic.twitter.com/8fcyTsud1N — Jonathan Gardner (@thejongardner) November 30, 2018

A new job posting on Uber's Linkedin page states that the company is working on "a brand new product offering which will fundamentally evolve how people purchase their groceries."

"This is a newly formed team whose focus is developing a new business segment within the Uber portfolio," reads the listing, which was first spotted by Business Insider.

That team will be based right here in Toronto, where Uber has been on somewhat of a hiring spree for technical and creative workers lately.

It is not yet clear how the company plans to change the fresh food game, though one might venture to guess that grocery delivery is involved, given how fast that industry is growing.

Whether Uber plans to partner with supermarkets to deliver groceries for them, a la Instacart or Inabuggy, or set up a warehouse to sell its own grocery products, like Amazon, remains to be seen.

"Our Eats team is always looking to expand into new areas where our technology can help people get food more easily and efficiently," said an Uber Spokesperson when asked about the rumours.

Well, okay then. Stay tuned.