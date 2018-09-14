Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Walmart just launched 1-hour grocery delivery in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Today is a good day for people who love to cook, hate busy supermarkets and don't have access to a car. 

Walmart Canada just announced that it has launched same-day grocery delivery service in select regions across the GTA, including all of downtown Toronto.

The service is part of a pilot program between Walmart and the online grocery delivery service Instacart, though neither company has specified if an end date is in sight. 

Toronto can now purchase pretty much anything found in a regular supermarket online from Walmart and have it delivered in as little as an hour.

Walmart says that it will expand to more markets if customers respond well to the program — and, as someone who lives among busy young professionals in a high rise building, something tells me they will.

If people can afford to order from Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes every single day, $3.99 isn't much to pay for the delivery of a full load of groceries, especially when said groceries can arrive in less time than it usually takes for Thai takeout.

Instacart's prices for Walmart groceries are more akin to what you'd find at, say, a Metro than a No Frills, but Walmart Canada promises "fresh, quality groceries" every time.

Prior to its partnership with Instacart, Walmart Canada only offered next-day grocery delivery and pickup in the GTA. 

Currently, customers in the GTA can only place an order for delivery "within two hours," but the company promises deliveries in "as little as an hour," depending on how far your home is from a Walmart Supercentre.

Surprisingly, it costs no additional cash for the shorter delivery time frame — it's still $3.99 whether you want your order in five hours or five days. 

Bring it on, I say. My arms could really use a break from carrying litres of almond milk home.

