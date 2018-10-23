Tech
Some people really don't like the Ontario Cannabis Store

The Ontario Cannabis Store is turning out to be a bit of an issue, as thousands of customers are having orders cancelled, not shipped, or receiving incorrect products. 

The site, which launched last Wednesday, is the only legal route to buying cannabis in the province. But, many are returning to the black market (including individual dealers, illegal websites, and dispensaries) to get their fix. 

More than 100,000 orders were placed in the first 24 hours of legalization, and it seems the OCS wasn't prepared. 

Reports on Twitter and elsewhere show dozens, if not hundreds of people receiving the wrong product or not receiving anything at all, with little to no helpful communication from the OCS. 

Orders are being cancelled without warning or notification, or shipments are being delayed up to a week past the promised 1-3 days.

Many thought an impending Canada Post strike would delay orders, but it seems that the orders can't even make it to Canada Post's hands in the first place. 

