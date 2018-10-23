Some people really don't like the Ontario Cannabis Store

The Ontario Cannabis Store is turning out to be a bit of an issue, as thousands of customers are having orders cancelled, not shipped, or receiving incorrect products.

Over 1.3 million views and approx. 100,000 orders received on October 17. Read our full update on the launch below. pic.twitter.com/N7PQGJYiXA — Ontario Cannabis Store (@ONCannabisStore) October 19, 2018

The site, which launched last Wednesday, is the only legal route to buying cannabis in the province. But, many are returning to the black market (including individual dealers, illegal websites, and dispensaries) to get their fix.

I’m sorry, but you guys shoulda been more prepared than this. — Director Diggz (@DiggzWorld) October 20, 2018

More than 100,000 orders were placed in the first 24 hours of legalization, and it seems the OCS wasn't prepared.

I paid $5 for 1-3 business day shipping and ordered at 12:30am on the 17th but no tracking # yet. How is OCS compensating customers for the delay? — Jackie (@JaX2884) October 22, 2018

Reports on Twitter and elsewhere show dozens, if not hundreds of people receiving the wrong product or not receiving anything at all, with little to no helpful communication from the OCS.

Leave it to the Ontario Cannabis Store to make waiting for a random dealer, for a random amount of time in a mall parking lot seem appealing. — jeremy mulder (@jeremymulder3) October 20, 2018

Orders are being cancelled without warning or notification, or shipments are being delayed up to a week past the promised 1-3 days.

I feel like there are Etsy stores that are significantly better organized than this — brian dor (@jbriand) October 22, 2018

Many thought an impending Canada Post strike would delay orders, but it seems that the orders can't even make it to Canada Post's hands in the first place.