Toronto Blue Jays to clamp down on fans who buy too many cheap Loonie Dogs

Baseball's regular season is just around the corner, and Toronto Blue Jays fans are already salivating over the $1 hot dogs served during Tuesday home games at the Rogers Centre.

Hot dog lovers can rejoice knowing that the popular Loonie Dogs Night promotion will indeed return for the 2024 Blue Jays season, though, this time, the stadium will be enforcing a rule limiting how many glizzies you can grab per trip to the concession stand.

The team announced the return of the promotion on Thursday, saying, "Back by popular demand, Loonie Dogs Night presented by Schneiders returns to Rogers Centre for every Tuesday home game of the 2024 season.On Loonie Dogs Night presented by Schneiders, fans will have the opportunity to purchase $1 hot dogs from various concession stands around the ballpark."

The announcement included a footnote warning attendees that, "Due to demand, you may be limited to 4 Loonie Dogs per transaction."

The audacity, Rogers. Pigging out on emulsified meat tubes is an intrinsic part of our fan base's identity.

The rule, limiting fans to four of these cheap hot dogs per purchase, was in place during the 2023 season, though its enforcement was inconsistent at best, as many fans reported purchasing more than four of these snacks in one go last year.

Hot dogs were an unexpected storyline in the Jays' 2023 season. Rogers Centre crowds took down a staggering 693,865 during the 2023 campaign, and that number is only expected to increase this year.

Throughout the team's ups and downs last season, cheap and plentiful hot dogs were a Tuesday night anchor.

Fans took their discounted dogs seriously. Some took that appreciation far more seriously than others. One fan even got himself kicked out of the Rogers Centre after showering fans with free hot dogs.

While I'm not debating a rule that could reduce fan waste, the mental image of a concession stand worker playing the part of glizzy guardian saying, "Sir/Madam, I'm sorry, I cannot serve you seven hot dogs," is going to stick with me for a while.