Fan kicked out of Toronto Blue Jays game for showering crowd with free hot dogs

Toronto Blue Jays fans took part in an extreme display of gluttony for yet another Loonie Dogs Night promotion on Tuesday, though one fan took their enthusiasm for one-dollar dogs a bit too far and got themselves kicked out of the stadium.

Fans crushed tens of thousands of loonie dogs during the Jays' home game versus the division rival Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday evening.

Just as the game was turning against the Jays, one attendee in an Alek Manoah jersey found a creative way to get the crowd fired up, purchasing a tray of cheap hot dogs and flinging them to fellow fans.

These antics wouldn't last long, though, as Rogers Centre security would quickly step in to crack down on the unsanctioned free hot dog giveaway.

Twitter user @Lesley_NOPE was a witness to Tuesday's thwarted act of charity, and the moment the crowd turned on security for making this hot dog hurler a sausage scapegoat.

She describes the scene to blogTO, noting how fans were both literally and figuratively eating up the free-frankfurter-flinging frenzy.

"He came with a tray of maybe 5-8 dogs — I couldn't tell. Each tossed dog led to a cheer. Then he turned upwards and tossed one up to the 200s, cheers again. Perfect toss."

After a few throws, she says that "an usher came over and started talking to him and people started booing. Then he escorted him to the concourse and kept talking to him. Boooos continued to rain down."

Nope says that "the boos were soooo loud, the whole dome could hear it."

"We were hoping he would just get a lecture, so we all waited and watched. Then he escorted him away. And then after 5 minutes, fans started just chanting 'BRING HIM BACK.'" A video confirms this, showing fans engaged in a loud chorus of chants requesting the fan be returned to their seat.

blogTO reached out to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday evening via email for a statement on the fan's ejection, though the organization has not provided comment as of writing.

Hot dog drama took a backseat to the long-awaited return of starting pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu following Tommy John surgery and a 14-month absence from the team's roster. The Jays would ultimately fall 13-3 to the Orioles.