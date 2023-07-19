Toronto Blue Jays fans ate away their sadness with record-breaking hot dog binge

Toronto Blue Jays fans just shattered the record for hot dogs consumed in a single night.

The team's Loonie Dogs Night, where fans can wolf down mountains of $1 hot dogs, marked its sixth promotion of the season on Tuesday, and fans gulped down glizzies at an astonishing rate to mark a new meat mastication record.

The previous record, set on May 16, saw a crowd of 35,112 scarf down a worrying 61,111 hot dogs, for a rate of 1.74 hot dogs consumed per person.

But the Jays' blowout loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday must have sparked something in home team fans. Whether it was depression eating or just boredom, the crowd of 42,680 blew through hot dogs faster than ever before.

By 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, fans had already shattered that May figure, and the crowd would eventually outdo the standing May 16 record by almost 15,000 hot dogs.

Once all was said and done, the Jays had fallen 9-1 to the Padres, while fans consumed a total of 75,173 hot dogs, for a rate of 1.76 hot dogs per fan.

Last night: A RECORD-BREAKING 75,173 Loonie Dogs were sold



Today: #NationalHotDogDay 🌭



Tell us how YOU'D build your perfect hot dog

It seemed like a big deal in 2022 when fans ate a then-record of over 40,000 hot dogs during a single game, and just shy of a year later, a Blue Jays home crowd flirted with doubling that total on Tuesday.

If you're trying to put that figure into perspective, if you lined up all the hot dogs consumed by Jays fans on Tuesday, at an average hot dog length of 15 centimetres, you would have an unbroken 11.27-kilometre line of meat — long enough to stretch approximately the distance between the CN Tower and Highway 401.

The love Blue Jays fans have for discounted animal entrails knows no bounds. They smash the record total for Loonie Dogs last night at 75,173, with second highest DPF at 1.76. Congrats? pic.twitter.com/ED6KeaNypi — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 19, 2023

A collective 205,722 Blue Jays fans have now eaten just over 351,000 hot dogs in the span of just six Loonie Dogs Night promotions.