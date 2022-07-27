Toronto Blue Jays fans break new record by eatings tens of thousands of hotdogs

Blue Jays fans love their hotdogs, especially on loonie dog night. They love them so much that fans at yesterday's home game actually broke an impressive record for the number of wieners consumed.

According to baseball columnist Shi Davidi, fans attending the game where the Jays held their eight loonie hot dog night consumed more than 40,000 hotdogs on Tuesday.

You read that right: Forty-thousand hot dogs.

The Blue Jays hosted their eighth Loonie hot dog night yesterday. Fans consumed a season-high 40,602.



A running tally ... pic.twitter.com/Xarw7nHPhY — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 27, 2022

The nearly 40,000 fans collectively bought 40,602 hot-dogs, marking July 26 as the season's all-time hot dog high point.

And who can blame them? For just $1 per hotdog, you'd think even more would have been sold.

Loonie hotdog nights have been hosted seven times before, but no other game came as close to selling 40,000 glizzies.

That math works out to around 1.02 hot dogs per fan.

The first loonie night of the season, April 26, saw around 22,000 fans eat 30,942 for an average of 1.37 dogs per fan, the highest ratio yet.

Since that first night, Jays fans have purchased and consumed a little over 250,000 hot dogs — which we anticapte to double with more loonie deals.

To make this record-breaking night even sweeter, the Jays won their seventh game in a row, beating the Cardinals by a lucky seven points.

There really is nothing like a one dollar baseball stadium meat tube on a bun.