Toronto could un-ban tobogganing in rare step away from being fun police

Toronto's move to ban tobogganing at dozens of parks this winter has served to incense the public far more than anyone anticipated, but it looks like we may get our hills back after all (even if there's no snow with which to enjoy them).

While the City has been installing signs prohibiting sledding at certain locations for years, the sweeping decision to outlaw the activity at a whopping 45 green spaces last month seemed severe.

For many, the issue seems less about having fewer spaces to partake in winter fun, and more about the principle. Such rules show about the helicopter parents and Karens we have let flourish, or worse, have become ourselves.

see also: lawsuit prevention — Jessica Taylor 🦦 (@JessTaylorHRH) December 6, 2023

The City, of course, has just been trying to cover its butt liability-wise, though one could argue that forbidding tobogganing in parks that already have tree pads installed to protect people is a little overkill.

But, leaders have found a new way to take care of the liability problem without drastically banning the time-honoured Canuck pastime outright.

Our long civic nightmare is over. Councillor Brad Bradford and Mayor Olivia Chow have presented a motion to next week’s council meeting that’ll replace the “no tobogganing” signs at city parks with signs that merely warn tobogganing has risks. https://t.co/tBuQozT16g — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) February 1, 2024

A motion put forth by Mayor Olivia Chow and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford on Thursday proposes that Toronto replace its "no tobogganing" signage — which cites the chapter of the municipal code people could be punished under for disobeying — with a lighter alternative.

New notices would instead just warn people of the potential safety risks of shooting themselves down a snowy hill at high speeds, and would also direct them to the 29 spots that the City has formally approved for tobogganing, one of the few opportunities kids have to get outside and enjoy themselves during our chillier months.

While some are celebrating the news, others are finding the whole heated discourse silly given how little snow we've gotten this winter, with more unseasonably mild temps in the cards for the rest of the month.

Others joked that with the way things run in the city, the new placards probably won't make it up until July anyway.