Canada's Wonderland's newest attraction is planned to open this month

As hype grows about a new ride coming to Canada's Wonderland next year, the park is preparing to open another attraction later this month.

Or, at least, that's what a spokesperson for Wonderland claims.

The latest addition to Wonderland's Splash Works waterpark, Moosehorn Falls, is scheduled to open at some point this month, but construction is still racing along for the new waterslide.

The water ride is set to take groups of six riders on rafts along a series of twists, turns and drops, culminating in a ride up a sheer 13-metre (42-foot) wall that will give people the feeling of zero-gravity as they crest the apex before plummeting backwards and splashing down in a pool.

The attraction is named after waterfalls on the Broad River along the Moosehorn Trail in Fundy National Park, New Brunswick, which lies within the Fundy Biosphere Region — one of 19 UNESCO-designated Biosphere Regions in Canada.

The slide was announced with a vague 2024 opening date, but construction was still inching along when Splash Works opened on May 25. The attraction's opening was later updated to an undetermined date in June.

June has now arrived, and recent aerial footage of the park captured by content creator AmusementInsiders reveals that there is still much work to be done.

Despite slow progress, the pace seems to have picked up on assembling the new slide, though it's looking like this attraction will likely not open until late in the month at the earliest.

Wonderland spokesperson Grace Peacock tells blogTO that the park is "still targeting [the] end of June," for the attraction's opening, and was unable to share any additional information on the current construction status and how it may impact the opening.