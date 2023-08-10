Canada's Wonderland is getting a giant zero-gravity water slide

Thrill seekers at Canada's Wonderland will have a new way to cool off in Summer 2024.

The park announced its next attraction on Thursday, a giant new water slide set to open at the park next season dubbed Moosehorn Falls.

Opening in the park's Splash Zone area, the new Moosehorn Falls slide will give parkgoers a wild ride down a rushing river with twists and turns in rafts carrying up to six.

The ride will culminate in a climb up a 13-metre/42-foot wall, where riders cresting the apex will experience a brief moment of weightlessness before plummeting back down in reverse.

"We're excited to provide attractions that our guests can enjoy together, and Moosehorn Falls will be a perfect water park adventure for families and friends," said Phil Liggett, general manager at Canada's Wonderland.

The attraction draws its name from waterfalls on the Broad River along the Moosehorn Trail in Fundy National Park, New Brunswick, which lies within the Fundy Biosphere Region — one of 19 UNESCO-designated Biosphere Regions in Canada.

Liggett explains that the new water slide marks "the park's latest addition of Canadian-themed attractions, venues and events," noting that, "as Canada's premier amusement park, we want to celebrate the best this country has to offer including its natural diversity as well as the adventurous spirit of its people."

Moosehorn Falls is just the latest announcement in what has been an almost-constant metamorphosis of Canada's Wonderland. In just the last 15 years, the park has gained some of its top-billed attractions, including Behemoth (2008), Leviathan (2012), and Yukon Striker (2019).

Most recently, the park debuted its Tundra Twister and Snoopy's Racing Railway attractions for the 2023 season.