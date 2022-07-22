Man rides Canada’s Wonderland coaster 17,000 times over 10 years

An Ontario man has achieved an amazing feat and probably broken some records after he completed 17,000 rides on a rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland just outside Toronto.

It took 10 years for TikToker Surya Kadam325 to ride the Leviathan at Canada's Wonderland 17,000 times, having completed the last 13 rides earlier this week.

"The past 10 years have definitely been a journey, leviathan is more than a ride, it's the thing that drew us all together. Here's to another 10 years and many more rides with my friends! Thanks for 17,000 glorious rides," read a TikTok highlighting the final stretch of rides.

The two-minute clip documents the end of a decades worth of dedication, with the coaster fanatic thanking his family and friends for their support.

Canada's Wonderland states that the Leviathan is the country's tallest and fastest coaster, clocking in at 148 kilometres/hour.

It takes around three and a half minutes to complete the ride, meaning Surya has spent nearly 992 hours of his life on the coaster.

The track length of Leviathan is 1,672 metres, which means Kadam has covered almost 30,000 kilometres.

To put that into perspective, to travel around the "waist" of the planet would take a little over 40,000 kilometres. Kadam has basically travelled 3/4's of the way around the globe!

The Leviathan was introduced to the park in 2011 just three years after Wonderland introduced the Behemoth hypercoaster.

Kadam is a Wonderland aficionado and creates content dedicated to the park's rides. He often makes recommendations on the best seating options on coasters and updates his followers for the rides daily wait times.

That's some commitment, way to go! Here's hoping Wonderland gives you a T-shirt or a free seasons pass.