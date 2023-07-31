Someone was banned from Canada's Wonderland after posting video on ride

Although it might be tempting to pull out your phone and hit the record button in the midst of an exhilarating roller coaster ride, one cautionary tale out of Canada's Wonderland proves that no TikTok or Snapchat is worth the risky move.

A TikTok uploaded by one thrill-seeker last week has amassed nearly 100k views after the user revealed that they were slammed with a one-year ban from the amusement park without a warning after recording at the end of a ride.

The user claims they were hit with the ban after recording videos on the Behemoth and Mighty Canadian Minebuster roller coasters and uploading them on TikTok.

Although many fellow adrenaline junkies felt as though the ban was a little harsh, others pointed out that there are plenty of signs positioned around the park that remind guests not to film on rides.

"Your warning are the signs," one reply to the TikTok reads.

"If you are still on the car of the ride, the ride is still going and the signs tell you absolutely no recording," another person said.

"But it's the end of a ride...I would [have] understood if it was like the whole ride I'm so confused," one person wrote.

According to the amusement park's website, filming on rides is strictly prohibited as loose articles could result in injury, for which the guest would be liable.

"Anyone found breaking this policy may face ejection from the park and have their season pass revoked. No refund will be given," the park's website reads.

The park's policy states that all cameras and cell phones must be safely secured in cargo pockets, a waist pack, in a bin on the ride platform, left in a locker, or with a non-rider.

It seems like filming on rides has taken a peak this year, as the park also reminded guests of their strict policy in an update posted late last month.

"We're bringing extra awareness to this policy now because we want to emphasize that mobile phones are included in this list of restricted items. Everyone these days is on social media, connected to their phones, filming video or snapping selfies. There is no shortage of fun experiences to capture at the park through photos or videos," the post reads.

"Yet while we typically enjoy seeing guests sharing their park experiences on social, we do not want guests taking pictures or videos while on the rides."

Canada's Wonderland noted that the loose article policy is highlighted on the park map, website, and on signage at the rides. Ride operators also mention it over the speaker before every ride cycle.