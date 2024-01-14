Toronto bans tobogganing at 45 hills and here's the list where it's still allowed

Tobogganing in Toronto is one of the best passtimes during the winter in Toronto, but the city wants to crack down on where you can do it this year.

If you take a look outside, tobogganing may feel like a distant dream contingent on snow that seems hell bent on not sticking around this year, but that's not stopping the city from placing restrictions on the wholesome winter activity.

Toronto has announced a list 45 parks where tobogganing will be banned this winter, leaving 29 designated hills in 27 parks where you will be allowed to sled.

The approved hills were chosen based on safety criteria in an attempt from the city to cut down on potential liabilities, and must be free from hazards like trees and fences with a clear path from the bottom of the hill to the top.

While the ban is in place (not that there's much tobogganing happening in the city yet) there's no word yet on how the rules will be enforced, leaving some to suggest they'll just toboggan wherever they want.

Here is the complete list of parks where tobogganing will be allowed this winter.