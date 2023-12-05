Toronto is putting up signs warning people not to have winter fun in parks

Winter is still a few weeks away, but the City of Toronto is hard at work winterizing public spaces — and reminding you how and where you are permitted to have fun.

The City's longstanding tradition of banning winter fun from public parks has reared its bureaucratic visage once again after a sign was spotted warning parkgoers at Christie Pits not to make use of its hills for the verboten acts of tobogganing or snowboarding.

Some of the no fun signs already up at Christie Pits. Way ahead of any lasting snowfall accumulation. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/C2Ekf75eEp — nicolas bello 🐀 (@nbellotoronto) December 4, 2023

Nicolas Bello, who captured a photo of the newly installed sign atop a hill in the park, shared a similar photo in 2022 to much uproar.

Remember when Christie Pits was just a dumping ground for all the garbage during the strike a few years back…but tobogganing isn’t allowed now? One of the only joys of snowfalls is being able to have fun in it🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — Johnno (@kingcojohnno) February 3, 2022

That signage has now returned for a third year, likely to insulate the City from any liabilities should someone be injured while zipping down a park slope.

The signs cite the City of Toronto Municipal Code #608, stating that no parkgoer shall ski, toboggan, snowboard, skibob or sled in an area where such a sign is posted.

"I understand liability concerns but they do seem to put a damper on things," says Bello, who also notes the City's similar "no skating policy for Grenadier Pond, which thankfully isn't enforced."

A City of Toronto representative tells blogTO that "tobogganing is a fun winter activity that many residents, big and small, can enjoy. This season, the City has identified 28 ideal hills throughout Toronto that are regularly inspected by staff for any hazards to ensure patron safety."

The City explains the reasoning for the signage, saying that "Safe toboggan hills must have a clear path from the top of a slope to the bottom without any obstacles or hazards along the way, such as trees, ditches, trails, fencing, etc."

"The City’s bylaw #608 allows for some discretion in identifying other hills that, while may be appealing for tobogganing, may pose specific hazards."

"They may include - but not be limited to - proximity to nearby trees or tree lines, condition of the turf/grass on the hill under the snow, nearby fences, paths or trails etc., proximity to playgrounds and kids play areas, buildings or structures etc.).

Following the 2022 installation of anti-fun signage, a representative from Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation told blogTO that "New signage was posted at Christie Pits Park in response to dangerous tobogganing activity occurring at that particular location, which resulted in an injury to a participant."

And it looks like such high-speed winter fun will remain prohibited in many City parks this winter.