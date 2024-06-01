A new bowling alley is opening in downtown Toronto

An new entertainment venue is opening soon in downtown Toronto, and will feature a bowling alley and other games.

It likely wouldn't ruffle many feathers to say that The Well is quickly becoming the go-to spot for, well, everything, in the city, from the opening of their huge new food hall to their huge Sweat and Tonic location, the groundbreaking complex kind of has everything.

Everything, that is, except for bowling, but even that is soon to be rectified.

A new entertainment complex called National is the latest addition to the mall, adding bowling, foosball and ping pong to The Well's roster.

National will also offer dining, boasting brunch, lunch and dinner menus, as well as a selection of craft beers, cocktails and wine, plus an oyster bar to satiate the appetite you'll inevitably work up from all that bowling.

While the opening date has yet to be announced, The Well's website says it's coming soon.