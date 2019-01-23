One of Toronto's best toboggan hills has been shut down

Bad news for people (and puppies) who like to slide down snowy hills face-first or in a tiny sled: What is arguably the best toboggan hill in all of Toronto has been shut down by the city. Sorry.

City crews were seen installing fences around the popular hill in Riverdale Park East earlier this week. Upon further inspection, a blogTO reader found that a sign had been posted as well.

"Hill closed for tobogganing," it reads. "Terrain has developed severe ridges and drops that create high risk of injury." The same message also now appears on the City of Toronto's Riverdale Park East website.

The sign instructs readers that designated toboggan hills are still available in Riverdale West, Withrow Park and over 20 other city parks.

While true, the message won't do much to comfort those who arrive with toboggans in hand to cruise down the Riverdale hill, especially given how busy and fun the scene looked this past weekend.

Here are some suggestions for other places to go tobogganing in the city, if you're keen, but maybe wait a few days for all the ice to melt away.