Here's a map of all the toboggan hills in Toronto

Toboggan hills in Toronto are scattered across neighbourhoods throughout the city. When these destinations are coated in a fresh heaping of snow, it's time to gear up and get your sled on.

From hidden gems to the city's most popular runs, here are my picks for Toronto's most noteworthy toboggan hills followed by a map of every worthwhile spot in the city.

The hill found here is wide and allows for hazard-free sledding. Take note that there are some parts of the park that are off limits, but there's still some fun left to be had in designated areas. Located just north of Rathburn Rd., the hill is long, steep and spacious.

The hill just east of the skating rink on the north side of Christie Pits is the busiest and steepest spot. If you're looking for something a little less adventurous, there are plenty of options over at Bickford or at the southern section of the Pits.

While a large majority of the park's hills are banned, tobogganing is still permitted at Howard Park and Parkside Drive, where you can enjoy a pretty thrilling ride. There are also a few smaller hills nearby where you can set up a jump or two.

Located in the Hydro corridor south of the L'Amoreaux community centre, the hills here generally see low traffic, but they're actually nice and steep with long enough run-outs that you can kick it into high gear.

The hill behind Pine Point arena between Weston and Islington roads is reminiscent of the ever-popular Riverdale Park. It's a good length and steepness, but also wide with a huge run-out at the bottom.

The spot at Ellis and the Queensway is the where to embrace all things winter. There's a skating rink and a hockey pad, but the Rennie Hill, located on the southwest side of the park near the school, is the place to go for a relatively steep sled ride with wide open terrain.

Riverdale Park is split in two by the DVP, with the west side acting as the better hill for younger kids, especially given the staircase on the side that makes climbing to the top much easier. Riverdale Park East is where to make your way if you're looking for a more thrilling option.

The hill here may be a beginner run compared to some of the other options available in Toronto, but it's always popular. Come here if you're looking for a few quick runs before a day or evening spent on Queen St. It's also great for kids.