Toronto Blue Jays players dish on their fave places and things about the city

Toronto Blue Jays players mingled with media last week to celebrate the launch of the team's polarizing new City Connect edition uniforms, and blogTO caught up with a few players to learn where they dine, get their coffee, and just fun things they enjoy about the city.

George Springer

Star outfielder George Springer admitted that, with a busy travel schedule and kids to tend to at home, he hasn't explored as much of the city as he'd like. However, Springer has found a few favourite spots to dine in Toronto, showing an apparent fondness for steak with shoutouts for Barberian's and Harbour Sixty.

These are Blue Jays' star George Springer's favourite restaurants in Toronto.

Nate Pearson

Jays' relief pitcher Nate Pearson tells blogTO he makes regular visits to Forget Me Not Coffee's 506 Adelaide Street West location. Pearson says he visits the cafe for a cold brew three to four times per week, calling it "a really good spot."

You just might bump into Blue Jays' star Nate Pearson at this Toronto cafe! Visit Forget Me Not Coffee at 506 Adelaide St W

Davis Schneider

Breakout star and emerging fan favourite Davis Schneider hasn't spent much time in Toronto, but he has noticed a few things that stand out. The 25-year-old mustachioed phenom was surprised about Toronto's cleanliness compared to U.S. cities.

"When I'm walking around here you don't really see like any trash," Schneider told blogTO.

Schneider also thinks (and some may disagree) that Toronto pedestrians always adhere to traffic laws – a belief he shares with teammate and roommate Ernie Clement.

"Me and Ernie are talking about it all the time, how noone jaywalks here at all," said Schneider.

"Like when they see a stop sign on the walkway, noone walks," he said. "It's just funny to me 'cause like where I'm from, everyone jaywalks."

These are Davis Schneider's favourite things about Toronto.

Jays players' top pick in Toronto

While players mentioned a range of restaurants, cafes, and general quirks about Toronto, there was one restaurant that stood out as the most-mentioned destination for Blue Jays players.

The famous Jacobs & Co. steakhouse — recently ranked among the best steak restaurants in the world — was specifically mentioned by four different players.



Daniel Vogelbach, Kevin Gausman, Tim Mayza, and Davis Schneider are all fans of the classy steak joint, which will soon be moving to a new location in the Financial District.